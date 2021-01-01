Retail
Arnaud DEUCHE
Arnaud DEUCHE
technicien méthodes
SRB Construction
technicien méthodes
HENNEBONT
En résumé
Technicien méthodes bâtiment -SRB Construction
SRB Construction
- Technicien méthodes
Technique | Hennebont (56700)
2018 - maintenant
LEON GROSSE
- Technicien méthodes
Technique | Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78180)
2016 - 2018
TEKNICAD
- Technicien méthodes BTP
Technique | Lieusaint (50700)
2012 - maintenant
ESTP
Cachan (94230)
2010 - 2011
Licence professionnelle en management et conduite de travaux
CONDUCTEUR DE TRAVAUX ESTP
Paris (75000)
2007 - 2010
Pas de contact professionnel