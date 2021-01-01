Menu

Arnaud DEUCHE

  • technicien méthodes
  • SRB Construction
  • technicien méthodes

HENNEBONT

En résumé

Technicien méthodes bâtiment -SRB Construction

Entreprises

  • SRB Construction - Technicien méthodes

    Technique | Hennebont (56700) 2018 - maintenant

  • LEON GROSSE - Technicien méthodes

    Technique | Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78180) 2016 - 2018

  • TEKNICAD - Technicien méthodes BTP

    Technique | Lieusaint (50700) 2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • ESTP

    Cachan (94230) 2010 - 2011 Licence professionnelle en management et conduite de travaux

  • CONDUCTEUR DE TRAVAUX ESTP

    Paris (75000) 2007 - 2010

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel