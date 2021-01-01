Retail
Arnaud PELLEN
Arnaud PELLEN
CHATILLON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SCOR
- Souscripteur risques spatiaux
2010 - maintenant
Ministère de la Défense / DGA
- Responsable Technique Programme - Architecte Système
Paris
2007 - 2010
Ministère de la Défense / DGA
- Architecte Réseau
Paris
2005 - 2007
DEVOTEAM Consulting (Siticom)
- Consultant
2001 - 2004
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité SUPELEC Metz
Metz
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité SUPELEC Cesson
Cesson Sevigne
1998 - 2001