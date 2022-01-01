Arnaud SOULIGNAC

Après un Master 2 en Evaluation et politique Economique mention ingénierie des projets et des politiques publique obtenue à la Faculté de sciences économiques de Montpellier, j'intègre le groupe Egis en 2009 avec la mission de développer les approches économiques de l'environnement.



C'est au sein du service environnement de la société Egis eau, que j'ai développé mes compétences en évaluation environnementale (études d'impact sur l'environnement, dossier "loi sur l'eau", DUP, ...) et que je me suis forgé une solide compréhension des aspects techniques des projets (protection contre les inondation ou la submersion, alimentation en eau potable, réseaux d'assainissement et stations d'épuration, aménagement de cours d'eau,...).



Fort de nombreuses expériences en évaluation environnementale et de ma formation en évaluation économique j'ai développé des méthodes et outils d'évaluation des projets au regard des enjeux de développement durable favorisant la concertation avec la maîtrise d'ouvrage et les parties prenantes. J'ai l'habitude de développer des sytèmes d'indicateurs permettant l'optimisation amnt d'un projet, puis le suivi de sa mise en oeuvre et l'évaluation de ses résultats.



Je suis aujourd'hui reconnu comme économiste spécialisé en évaluation des investissements publics. J'exerce mes compétences pour des clients français mais aussi pour des bailleurs de fond internationnaux.



Mes compétences :

Economie de l'environnement

Evaluation socio-économique

Évaluation environnementale

Analyse coût bénéfice

Microsoft Excel

Multi-criteria analysis

Sustainable development

Cost -Benefit Analysis