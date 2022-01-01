Arnaud SOULIGNAC

-
Egis Eau
- Economist
2013 - maintenant
Adaptation strategy to coastal risks (submersion Hyères city
and erosion) including resettlement and protection France
framework
Cost Benefit Analysis of the different scenarios ,
Egis Eau
- Economist
2013 - maintenant
Feasibility study for protection of Iber Lepenc canal
in Kosovo Kosovo
Cost Benefit Analysis (assessment of economic
benefits on agricultural development, energy
production, drinkable water production and others),
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and
Environmental and Social Impact Management Plan,
Resettlement policy framework and Resettlement
Action Plan, Management of transboundary issues
Assessment of the environmental impacts, programing
of indicators, dashboards, multi-criteria analysis,
definition of the mitigation and adaptation measures,
and communication of results.
Egis Eau
- Economist
2012 - 2012
the Var (French river) and defining of a strategy to maritimes
protect against flooding France
Environnemental and legal diagnostic ,
Egis Eau
- Economist
2012 - 2012
Study of the future of the dam of the city of Ruoms Agence de l'eau Rhône
for the restoration of ecological continuity of the Méditéranée
river France
Assessment of the patrimonial and socio-economic
value of the infrastructure and Application of the
TENDEM-EMPREINTE® multi-criteria analysis method
to compare technical solutions according to the
identified local issues.
Egis Eau
- Economist
2012 - 2013
Feasibility study for economic and social CINOR, La
enhancement of deep sea water pumped for the France
sea water air cooling project
Identifying possible projects, assess their development
potential, build web between local actors and project
Feasibility study of a tram San Jose, Costa Rica
Methodological framework for the Environmental FASEP
Impact Assessment
Extension and regulatory upgrading of wastewater Communauté de
treatment plant communes des
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact
Assessment)
Egis Eau
- Economist
2011 - 2011
Feasibility study of the network extension of the SIDECM
drinking water supply and construction of a
purification plant
Environmental and regulatory diagnostic ,
Egis Eau
- Economist
2011 - 2013
Economical and spatial assessment of vulnerability and adaptation strategy of Senegalese
to climate change. World Bank
Economical valuation and spatial evaluation of issues
potentially impacted by climate change. Cost-benefits
analysis and optimisation of strategic scenarios
adaptation.
Egis Eau
- Economist
2011 - 2011
Enhancement of the wastewater network and Thau agglomeration
treatment plant capacity
Assessment of environmental gain. Application of the
®
TENDEM-EMPREINTE multi-criteria analysis method
to compare technical solutions according to the
identified local issues.
Egis Eau
- Economist
2011 - 2011
Extension and regulatory upgrading of wastewater La Garde Freinet
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact
Assessment)
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact France
Assessment)
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Extension and regulatory upgrading of wastewater Ramatuelle
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact
Assessment)
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Conception studies for the creation of a logistics Languedoc Roussillon
area in harbour aménagement
Environmental diagnostic and writing of regulatory files France
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Conception of defence system against oceanic Conseil Général de
flooding risk on 14 different areas Charente Maritime
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Planning of a coastal area, including a defence Commune de Pérols
system against flooding and harbour restructuring. France
Writing of regulatory files ,
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Planning of a business quarter Syndicat mixte du parc
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact d'activité économiques
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Assessment) de Via Domitia 2010 Restructuring of an area to reintroduce and Syndicat mixte pour la
safeguard of neighbouring coastal wetlands protection et la gestion
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact de la Camargue
Assessment) Gardoise ,
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact companies
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Writing of regulatory files (EIA Environmental Impact renouvelables
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Extension and regulatory upgrading of wastewater Communauté
treatment plant d'agglomération Arles
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact Crau Camargue
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact intercommunal
Assessment) d'aménagement du
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Extension of Dock J in Sète's Harbour Conseil Régional du
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact Languedoc-Roussillon
Assessment) et Fond Européen de
développement
régional ,
Egis Eau
- Economist
2010 - 2010
Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact France
Assessment)
Egis eau
- Chargé d'études
2009 - maintenant
Egis Eau
- Economist
2009 - 2009
criteria analysis method to assess projects
according to sustainable development issues.
Egis Eau
- Economist
2009 - 2009
Application of the TENDEM-EMPREINTE® multi- (confidentiel)
criteria analysis method to compare technical solutions
according to the identified local issues.
Egis Eau
- Economist
2009 - 2009
Application of the TENDEM-EMPREINTE® multicriteria analysis method to compare technical solutions
according to the identified local issues.
Egis Eau
- Economist
2009 - 2009
-
Egis Eau
- Economist
2009 - 2009
Application of the TENDEM-EMPREINTE® multi- Ramatuelle et Saint
criteria analysis method to compare technical solutions Tropez
Egis Eau
- Economist
2009 - 2009
according to the identified local issues. 2009 Ecological monitoring of wastewater effluents from Le grand Narbonne
the treatment plant France
Data base programming ,
Egis Eau
- Economist
2009 - 2009
Environmental aspect of the sea and coastal Conseil général du Var
valuation scheme