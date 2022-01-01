Menu

Arnaud SOULIGNAC

MONTPELLIER

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Après un Master 2 en Evaluation et politique Economique mention ingénierie des projets et des politiques publique obtenue à la Faculté de sciences économiques de Montpellier, j'intègre le groupe Egis en 2009 avec la mission de développer les approches économiques de l'environnement.

C'est au sein du service environnement de la société Egis eau, que j'ai développé mes compétences en évaluation environnementale (études d'impact sur l'environnement, dossier "loi sur l'eau", DUP, ...) et que je me suis forgé une solide compréhension des aspects techniques des projets (protection contre les inondation ou la submersion, alimentation en eau potable, réseaux d'assainissement et stations d'épuration, aménagement de cours d'eau,...).

Fort de nombreuses expériences en évaluation environnementale et de ma formation en évaluation économique j'ai développé des méthodes et outils d'évaluation des projets au regard des enjeux de développement durable favorisant la concertation avec la maîtrise d'ouvrage et les parties prenantes. J'ai l'habitude de développer des sytèmes d'indicateurs permettant l'optimisation amnt d'un projet, puis le suivi de sa mise en oeuvre et l'évaluation de ses résultats.

Je suis aujourd'hui reconnu comme économiste spécialisé en évaluation des investissements publics. J'exerce mes compétences pour des clients français mais aussi pour des bailleurs de fond internationnaux.

Mes compétences :
Economie de l'environnement
Evaluation socio-économique
Évaluation environnementale
Analyse coût bénéfice
Microsoft Excel
Multi-criteria analysis
Sustainable development
Cost -Benefit Analysis

Entreprises

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2013 - maintenant Adaptation strategy to coastal risks (submersion Hyères city
    and erosion) including resettlement and protection France
    framework
    Cost Benefit Analysis of the different scenarios ,

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2013 - maintenant Feasibility study for protection of Iber Lepenc canal
    in Kosovo Kosovo
    Cost Benefit Analysis (assessment of economic
    benefits on agricultural development, energy
    production, drinkable water production and others),
    Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and
    Environmental and Social Impact Management Plan,
    Resettlement policy framework and Resettlement
    Action Plan, Management of transboundary issues
    Assessment of the environmental impacts, programing
    of indicators, dashboards, multi-criteria analysis,
    definition of the mitigation and adaptation measures,
    and communication of results.

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2012 - 2012 the Var (French river) and defining of a strategy to maritimes
    protect against flooding France
    Environnemental and legal diagnostic ,

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2012 - 2012 Study of the future of the dam of the city of Ruoms Agence de l'eau Rhône
    for the restoration of ecological continuity of the Méditéranée
    river France
    Assessment of the patrimonial and socio-economic
    value of the infrastructure and Application of the
    TENDEM-EMPREINTE® multi-criteria analysis method
    to compare technical solutions according to the
    identified local issues.

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2012 - 2013 Feasibility study for economic and social CINOR, La
    enhancement of deep sea water pumped for the France
    sea water air cooling project
    Identifying possible projects, assess their development
    potential, build web between local actors and project
    Feasibility study of a tram San Jose, Costa Rica
    Methodological framework for the Environmental FASEP
    Impact Assessment
    Extension and regulatory upgrading of wastewater Communauté de
    treatment plant communes des
    Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact
    Assessment)

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2011 - 2011 Feasibility study of the network extension of the SIDECM
    drinking water supply and construction of a
    purification plant
    Environmental and regulatory diagnostic ,

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2011 - 2013 Economical and spatial assessment of vulnerability and adaptation strategy of Senegalese
    to climate change. World Bank
    Economical valuation and spatial evaluation of issues
    potentially impacted by climate change. Cost-benefits
    analysis and optimisation of strategic scenarios
    adaptation.

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2011 - 2011 Enhancement of the wastewater network and Thau agglomeration
    treatment plant capacity
    Assessment of environmental gain. Application of the
    ®
    TENDEM-EMPREINTE multi-criteria analysis method
    to compare technical solutions according to the
    identified local issues.

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2011 - 2011 Extension and regulatory upgrading of wastewater La Garde Freinet
    Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact
    Assessment)

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact France
    Assessment)

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Extension and regulatory upgrading of wastewater Ramatuelle
    Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact
    Assessment)

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Conception studies for the creation of a logistics Languedoc Roussillon
    area in harbour aménagement
    Environmental diagnostic and writing of regulatory files France

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Conception of defence system against oceanic Conseil Général de
    flooding risk on 14 different areas Charente Maritime

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Planning of a coastal area, including a defence Commune de Pérols
    system against flooding and harbour restructuring. France
    Writing of regulatory files ,

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Planning of a business quarter Syndicat mixte du parc
    Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact d'activité économiques

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Assessment) de Via Domitia 2010 Restructuring of an area to reintroduce and Syndicat mixte pour la
    safeguard of neighbouring coastal wetlands protection et la gestion
    Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact de la Camargue
    Assessment) Gardoise ,

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact companies

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Writing of regulatory files (EIA Environmental Impact renouvelables

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Extension and regulatory upgrading of wastewater Communauté
    treatment plant d'agglomération Arles
    Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact Crau Camargue

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact intercommunal
    Assessment) d'aménagement du

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Extension of Dock J in Sète's Harbour Conseil Régional du
    Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact Languedoc-Roussillon
    Assessment) et Fond Européen de
    développement
    régional ,

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2010 - 2010 Writing of regulatory files (Environmental Impact France
    Assessment)

  • Egis eau - Chargé d'études

    2009 - maintenant

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2009 - 2009 criteria analysis method to assess projects
    according to sustainable development issues.

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2009 - 2009 Application of the TENDEM-EMPREINTE® multi- (confidentiel)
    criteria analysis method to compare technical solutions
    according to the identified local issues.

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2009 - 2009 Application of the TENDEM-EMPREINTE® multicriteria analysis method to compare technical solutions
    according to the identified local issues.

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2009 - 2009 Writing of regulatory files ,

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2009 - 2009 Application of the TENDEM-EMPREINTE® multi- Ramatuelle et Saint
    criteria analysis method to compare technical solutions Tropez

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2009 - 2009 according to the identified local issues. 2009 Ecological monitoring of wastewater effluents from Le grand Narbonne
    the treatment plant France
    Data base programming ,

  • Egis Eau - Economist

    2009 - 2009 Environmental aspect of the sea and coastal Conseil général du Var
    valuation scheme

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau