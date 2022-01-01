Menu

Arnaud STEVENS

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
NMR
HPLC
Mass Spectrometry
Malaria
writing skills
team player
computer programming
Semiconductors
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
LC-MS
ICP-AES
GMP
GLP
FTIR
CAPAs development
C++
Antibiotics

Entreprises

  • Université de Reims - Champagne Ardenne - Assistant de recherche

    2014 - 2015

  • Université de Reims - Research Assistant in analytical

    2014 - 2015 Antibiotics dosage by HPLC (Dionex with chromeleon, Agilent with Chemstation) and LC-MS in soils and metals dosage by ICP-AES
    CAPAs development
    GMP and GLP environment
    Analytical methods development and validation

  • Lubumbashi University - Academic assistant

    2013 - 2014 organic chemistry (fixed-term contract), Faculty of Sciences, chemistry department at Lubumbashi University,
    Extraction of active natural substances against malaria
    Study of activity against malaria
    Writing report and documentation ,

  • Faculté de pharmacie - Université Catholique de Louvain - Research Internship in polymer chemistry

    2012 - 2013 : chemist (research internship) in polymers chemistry, Bio and Soft Matter laboratory, Université Catholique de Louvain
    Formulation and synthesis of new self-repairing polymer materials
    Characterization by Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC), mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF) and NMR
    Use of rheological instruments
    Other experiences :

Formations

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2008 - 2013 Master in Chemical Sciences

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2008 - 2013

Réseau