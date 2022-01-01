Arnaud STEVENS

Mes compétences :
NMR
HPLC
Mass Spectrometry
Malaria
writing skills
team player
computer programming
Semiconductors
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
LC-MS
ICP-AES
GMP
GLP
FTIR
CAPAs development
C++
Antibiotics
Entreprises
Université de Reims - Champagne Ardenne
- Assistant de recherche
2014 - 2015
Université de Reims
- Research Assistant in analytical
2014 - 2015Antibiotics dosage by HPLC (Dionex with chromeleon, Agilent with Chemstation) and LC-MS in soils and metals dosage by ICP-AES
CAPAs development
GMP and GLP environment
Analytical methods development and validation
Lubumbashi University
- Academic assistant
2013 - 2014organic chemistry (fixed-term contract), Faculty of Sciences, chemistry department at Lubumbashi University,
Extraction of active natural substances against malaria
Study of activity against malaria
Writing report and documentation ,
Faculté de pharmacie - Université Catholique de Louvain
- Research Internship in polymer chemistry
2012 - 2013: chemist (research internship) in polymers chemistry, Bio and Soft Matter laboratory, Université Catholique de Louvain
Formulation and synthesis of new self-repairing polymer materials
Characterization by Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC), mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF) and NMR
Use of rheological instruments
Other experiences :