Arnaud VERMEERSCH

I provide consulting services for the online payment industry since 1999. My clients are mostly Credit Card Content/Services Agregators which wishes to expand their end-users clients and webmasters/partners/affiliates networks and by that way, number of online transactions.

Currently located in Barcelona, Spain

Previous work :

Totem Paris

Carpe Diem Paris

Deluxepass NY



Currently consulting for online betting publicly traded company, and European Credit Card Agregator.