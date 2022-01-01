Arnaud VESIN

Upwind is a strategic consulting company and tailored advisor for strategy and management. We partner with clients from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors to identify their highest value opportunities, address their most critical challenges and improve their strategy.



Our customized approach combines deep insight into the business or project plan with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization.



Patient or medical association. Contact us if you are working on:



o Your next communication campaign (e.g. web, conferences or press)

o How to raise funds for the years to come or for a special event

o Your next partnership with the industry or other associations



Health care industry. Contact us to discuss:



o Public affairs and health policy management, anticipation of and adaptation to governments requirement and needs

o Market access to identify the highest value opportunities for existing and upcoming products

o Your sponsoring strategy so as to remain consistent and visible (e.g. symposium, conferences, patient and medical associations, foundations, publications, scientific boards)

o Conferences planning to better manage presence and speakers



As time requirements and expectations are evolving at all levels, we also provide our clients with a tailored coaching program for both executive management and field forces. (medical, health policy and sales)



Through individual or collective coaching sessions, we provide our clients with a complete toolbox of concrete techniques. (e.g. coaching conversations, verbal and non verbal communication)



We ensure that our clients achieve a sustainable and competitive advantage, are able to build more capable organizations and secure lasting results.