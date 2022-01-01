Menu

Arnaud VESIN

Upwind is a strategic consulting company and tailored advisor for strategy and management. We partner with clients from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors to identify their highest value opportunities, address their most critical challenges and improve their strategy.

Our customized approach combines deep insight into the business or project plan with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization.

Patient or medical association. Contact us if you are working on:

o Your next communication campaign (e.g. web, conferences or press)
o How to raise funds for the years to come or for a special event
o Your next partnership with the industry or other associations

Health care industry. Contact us to discuss:

o Public affairs and health policy management, anticipation of and adaptation to governments requirement and needs
o Market access to identify the highest value opportunities for existing and upcoming products
o Your sponsoring strategy so as to remain consistent and visible (e.g. symposium, conferences, patient and medical associations, foundations, publications, scientific boards)
o Conferences planning to better manage presence and speakers

As time requirements and expectations are evolving at all levels, we also provide our clients with a tailored coaching program for both executive management and field forces. (medical, health policy and sales)

Through individual or collective coaching sessions, we provide our clients with a complete toolbox of concrete techniques. (e.g. coaching conversations, verbal and non verbal communication)

We ensure that our clients achieve a sustainable and competitive advantage, are able to build more capable organizations and secure lasting results.

  • Upwind - Président

  • Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals - Regional Sales Director

    2012 - 2014 Arnaud is responsible for training, organizing, and directing a team of clinical liaisons. Arnaud works closely with his team to identify ways of improving quality patient care.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals - Directeur Affaires Publiques

    2010 - 2013 The key purpose of my role is to deliver a clinical and political treatment framework that will maximise the availability of quality, affordable and flexible treatment options for patients and users.

  • Bridgehead International - Consultant

    2007 - 2010 Arnaud joined Bridgehead to build up the London office as a Senior Analyst. He is now consultant in the Market Access Strategy, P&R division.

    International client base of top pharmaceuticals companies, biotechnology and medical devices companies
    - Specialized in market access solution (P&R) in the EU5 (Fr, Ger, It, Sp, UK)
    - Providing strategic insights and inputs to European market access projects (project manager on projects > £100,000) (e.g. market research, advisory board (latest: London in Nov 08 on Epilepsy), P&R dossiers)
    - Maintaining high level relationship with market access gatekeeper and stakeholders (payers (e.g. health authorities) and Key Opinion Leader)
    - Development of a interactive “think tank” between European stakeholders (on going project)
    - Analysis of companies pipeline in order to elaborate a strategic development of their business opportunities according to the market evolution

  • Federation Hospitaliere de France (FHF) - Intern

    Paris 2005 - 2005 As part of the T2A reform, the FHF needed to analyse the hospital management from a financial point of view and develop a strategy for the hospital to adapt to the reform

  • Sanofi Aventis - Project Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2007 + Medical Affairs and Scientific Relations Europe headquarters. In the Market Access/ Reimbursement team +
    - In charge of the coordination of the pricing and reimbursement in European Countries on major products
    - Development of the reimbursement status database for the main products commercially available in Europe and Canada
    - Elaboration of medical strategies and reimbursement plan according to the database (health economy daily use)
    - Development of a European core reimbursement dossier for a product in cardiology

    + Strategy, Market Access and Communication department, French affiliate +
    - Coordinator of the project: “European Benchmark” related to the high level of consumption in France, between the different members. Global (especially European countries), Union (Leem), French economists (Claude Le Pen) and sanofi-aventis France
    - Work with the director of strategy, public affairs, to help launch a major product
    - Strategic studies: Pricing and reimbursement in Europe
    - Establishment of a sales leaflet in response to regulations set up by the French Health Authorities on the pharmaceutical industry

