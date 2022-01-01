Arnauld NDEFO KAMGNE

Je suis actuellement en mission chez Alcatel-Lucent
Mes compétences :
3G
Entreprises
Alcatel Lucent
- Technical project Manager for SmallCell Solution
Paris2015 - maintenant- Define planning of the activities
- Supports LTPM in defining integration strategy & coordinates involvement of integration teams
- Analyzes change requests from the client to assess project impact
- Tracks and follows up impact of cost on activities
- Is in charge of identifying risks for both customer and Alcatel Lucent Proposes & implements risk mitigation plan
- Defines and executes upgrades & retrofit strategies
- Anticipates, identifies, analyses, priorities and controls the TECHNICAL risks involved in a Solution from tender to delivery, up to maintenance
- Manage local team, R&D in order to solve different issue and ensure delivery of a fix.
- Follows up KPIs of
Alcatel Lucent
- Integrator / validation of SmallCell solution
Paris2012 - 2015- Installation/Configuration of equipment under Solaris/Linux.
- Investigate issue in collaboration with the support and validated the fix delivered
- Alignment with core network (MSC, SGSN).
- Apply acceptance test for validation/qualification.
- Installation/Configuration of router 7750 and Omniswitch 6850. - Integration/deployment of femto site.
- Reporting/analyzing of KPI by tools NPO (Network Performance Optimizer)
- Collect and analysis trace log of site with poor performance (call drop, handover and throughput).