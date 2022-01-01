Menu

Arnauld NDEFO KAMGNE

Paris

Je suis actuellement en mission chez Alcatel-Lucent

Mes compétences :
3G

Entreprises

  • Alcatel Lucent - Technical project Manager for SmallCell Solution

    Paris 2015 - maintenant - Define planning of the activities
    - Supports LTPM in defining integration strategy & coordinates involvement of integration teams
    - Analyzes change requests from the client to assess project impact
    - Tracks and follows up impact of cost on activities
    - Is in charge of identifying risks for both customer and Alcatel Lucent Proposes & implements risk mitigation plan
    - Defines and executes upgrades & retrofit strategies
    - Anticipates, identifies, analyses, priorities and controls the TECHNICAL risks involved in a Solution from tender to delivery, up to maintenance
    - Manage local team, R&D in order to solve different issue and ensure delivery of a fix.
    - Follows up KPIs of

  • Alcatel Lucent - Integrator / validation of SmallCell solution

    Paris 2012 - 2015 - Installation/Configuration of equipment under Solaris/Linux.
    - Investigate issue in collaboration with the support and validated the fix delivered
    - Alignment with core network (MSC, SGSN).
    - Apply acceptance test for validation/qualification.
    - Installation/Configuration of router 7750 and Omniswitch 6850. - Integration/deployment of femto site.
    - Reporting/analyzing of KPI by tools NPO (Network Performance Optimizer)
    - Collect and analysis trace log of site with poor performance (call drop, handover and throughput).

Formations

Réseau