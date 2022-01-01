Arnold OBAME

Mes compétences :
l'expérience
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
ADSL
C Programming Language
C++
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Frame Relay
HTML
ICT
Java
LAN/WAN > LAN
LDAP
Linux
Linux Red Hat
Microsoft Access
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Word
Modems
MySQL
Network File System
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Personal Home Page
RIP (Routing Information Protocol)
Router
SQL
Samba
Ubuntu
Virtualization
WAMPserver
Wi-Fi
Windows Server
Pas de contact professionnel