Arnold OBAME

LIBREVILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
l'expérience
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
ADSL
C Programming Language
C++
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Frame Relay
HTML
ICT
Java
LAN/WAN > LAN
LDAP
Linux
Linux Red Hat
Microsoft Access
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Word
Modems
MySQL
Network File System
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Personal Home Page
RIP (Routing Information Protocol)
Router
SQL
Samba
Ubuntu
Virtualization
WAMPserver
Wi-Fi
Windows Server

Entreprises

  • Pari Mutuel Urbain Gabonais (PMUG) - Stage pratique

    2016 - 2016 stage pratique au Pari Mutuel Urbain Gabonais (PMUG) sous le thème Mise en Place
    d'un serveur de clients légers sous Linux Terminal Server Project.

  • collège Saint Jean - Enseignant vacataire

    2015 - 2015 enseignant vacataire de Mathématiques et de sciences physiques cours)

  • Pari Mutuel Urbain Gabonais (PMUG) - Stage pratique

    2014 - 2014 stage pratique au Pari Mutuel Urbain Gabonais (PMUG) sous le thème Mise en Place
    d'un contrôleur de Domaine Principe et un Secondaire sous Windows serveur 2008 R2 et comme tâches
    quotidiennes : Support, assistance et dépannage des utilisateurs et des périphériques, imprimantes et ordinateurs
    plus maintenance sur ordinateurs et imprimantes, câblages réseaux.

Formations

  • Institut National De La Poste (Libreville)

    Libreville 2014 - 2016 Licence Professionnelle en Adminstration et Sécurité des Réseaux

    option : Administration et Sécurité des Réseaux à
    des Technologies de l'Information et de la communication (INPTIC) de
    Programmation (HTML, PHP)
    Cryptage et authentification
    Mise en place d'outils de sécurité, des outils d'administration et de gestion de réseaux
    Contrôle d'accès distant
    Téléphonie sur IP
    Mise en place des serveurs DHCP, DNS, Messagerie, Antivirus, d'impression sur Window

  • Institut National De La Poste Des Technologies De L'Information Et De La Communication De Libreville (Libreville)

    Libreville 2012 - 2014 diplôme de Technicien Superieur en Réseaux et Télécoms

    des Technologies de l'Information et de la communication (INPTIC) de Libreville.
    Bureautique (Word, PowerPoint, Publisher)
    Base de données (Access, WAMPserver, SQL, MySQL)
    Progiciel (Crocodile, Cisco Packettracer)
    Programmation(C, C++, java, Shell bash );
    Configuration en ligne de commande de routeurs et modem CISCO
    Configuration des protocoles de routages RIPV2, OSPF, EIGRP, FRAME RELAY
  • College Ondo Et Fils (Oyem)

    Oyem 2011 - 2012 diplôme de Baccalauréat scientifique série D

    Mathématique
    Science physique
    Science de la vie et de la terre.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel