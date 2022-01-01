Menu

Arnulfo ROJAS SEPULVEDA

Biarritz

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vienne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Social anthropologist experienced in social research around various subjects (environment, territory, race, identities and violence) and convinced of the enormous importance of research and communication, promotion and divulgation of scientific material for a wider public (vulgarisation), through scientific publishing and insertion in social media.

DIVULGATION AXES
Critical thinking; ecological, media, information and new literacies; non violet communication, Sociocracy
RESEARCH INTERESTS
 Global and local discourses about environment, sustainability and governance
 Social reproduction of environmental values, engagement and global citizenship
 Community based initiatives, environment and new forms of governability
 Relation between scientific community, citizens and community based initiatives

COMPETENCES
• Experience in conducting socio-metabolic profiles for further analysis in material exchanges of a given system
• Experience in designing and conducting social studies within multicultural contexts and with diverse actors representing different interests
• Development and diffusion of communication materials
• Mediation between stakeholders in social conflicts
• Bridging social, artistic and ecological movements with institutional instances
• Impact Analysis in the interrelation of natural, conserved, residential and productive areas
• Updating of data resources policy and conflict management through monitoring of social science research

TECHNIQUES
Qualitative socio environmental research - Qualitative methodology implementation: Ethnography and Observational techniques: Open interviews - Production of audio visual material for divulgation: Documentaries, brochures, photography - designing of local development strategies and conducting field surveys; conducting multidisciplinary focus groups

Mes compétences :
Desarrollo sostenible
Cultura y Turismo
Conservación
Marketing

Entreprises

  • XGEM - Agent

    Biarritz 2015 - maintenant

  • SEC Wien - Research Assistant

    2013 - 2015 • Coordination of research and field activities between different partners and stakeholders
    • Reviewing of relevant literature for publication
    • Production of texts for scientific divulgation
    • Pre Edition and edition of scientific material for publication

  • Medecins du Monde - Volontaire

    Paris 2012 - 2013 • Hosting population in precarious situations and vulnerable to sexually transmitted diseases
    • Interpreter between the public and the health care team

  • Graduate School of Human Development in Landscapes - SOCIO-ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT AND INDEPENDENT RESEARCHER

    2010 - 2011 • logistical and sociological assistance for the development of socio-economic and environmental projects
    • Management of stakeholders and interest groups like, local communities, local government, NGOs
    • Development of a working plan public engagement strategy.
    • Conducted field and desk socio-economic research, compiled and produced socio-economic baseline.

Formations

  • Vrije Universiteit (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 2008 - 2009 Master in Social and Cultural Anthropology

    Learned sustainability-oriented and socio economic principal theories and methods, Used ethnographic methods like in depth interviews and participative observation, Obtained in-depth understanding of rural and urban development dynamics concerning the environment, Conducted a thesis on the socio-cultural impacts of development in the Caribbean.

  • Universidad Nacional (Colombia)

    Colombia 2005 - 2006 Master 1 in Caribbean Studies

    Learned the principals of socio-environmental responsibility
    Learned the basic subjects around sustainability
    Study of environmental, cultural and patrimonial international legislations to asses stakeholder

  • Universidad Nacional De Colombia (Bogota)

    Bogota 2000 - 2005 Anthropologist

    Intensive learning of Qualitative Research Methods
    Learned the designing of Cultural and natural heritage and patrimony programs’ development and implementation

Réseau