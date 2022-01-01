Arnulfo ROJAS SEPULVEDA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vienne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Social anthropologist experienced in social research around various subjects (environment, territory, race, identities and violence) and convinced of the enormous importance of research and communication, promotion and divulgation of scientific material for a wider public (vulgarisation), through scientific publishing and insertion in social media.
DIVULGATION AXES
Critical thinking; ecological, media, information and new literacies; non violet communication, Sociocracy
RESEARCH INTERESTS
Global and local discourses about environment, sustainability and governance
Social reproduction of environmental values, engagement and global citizenship
Community based initiatives, environment and new forms of governability
Relation between scientific community, citizens and community based initiatives
COMPETENCES
• Experience in conducting socio-metabolic profiles for further analysis in material exchanges of a given system
• Experience in designing and conducting social studies within multicultural contexts and with diverse actors representing different interests
• Development and diffusion of communication materials
• Mediation between stakeholders in social conflicts
• Bridging social, artistic and ecological movements with institutional instances
• Impact Analysis in the interrelation of natural, conserved, residential and productive areas
• Updating of data resources policy and conflict management through monitoring of social science research
TECHNIQUES
Qualitative socio environmental research - Qualitative methodology implementation: Ethnography and Observational techniques: Open interviews - Production of audio visual material for divulgation: Documentaries, brochures, photography - designing of local development strategies and conducting field surveys; conducting multidisciplinary focus groups
Mes compétences :
Desarrollo sostenible
Cultura y Turismo
Conservación
Marketing