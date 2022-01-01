Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Arsene KOUADIO
Arsene KOUADIO
ABIDJAN
Entreprises
COHEN PROPAGATION NURSERIES
- ASSISTANT AGRONOME
2015 - maintenant
Formations
AGROSTUDIES(Agriculture Training Center) (Ashkelon(Israel))
Ashkelon(Israel)
2015 - 2016
Réseau
