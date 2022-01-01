Menu

Arsene SONGUE

En résumé

Je suis camerounais diplômé en Génie informatique et je possède en outre une licence professionnelle en Génie informatique option réseautique et internet.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Administration réseaux
SQL
SNMP
Routage IP
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Merise Methodology
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
JavaScript
HTML
GNU
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • moneytel Global services SA - Stagiaire

    2016 - maintenant

  • Biolux Optical International Sarl - STAGIAIRE

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Iut De Ngaoundéré (Ngaoudéré)

    Ngaoudéré 2014 - 2015 licence professionnelle

    COMPETENCES -----
    Systèmes : GNU/Linux (Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS)Windows Server 2003/2008(connaissances
    académiques), Windows Xp, Windows 7, 8, 10
    Réseaux: LAN, WLAN, Routage IP, VLAN, Firewall, Proxy
    Protocoles: DNS, SSH, FTP, DHCP, http(s), SNMP
    Outils: Nagios, centreon, squid, pfsense, Active Directory, GPO

  • INSTITUT UNIVERSITAIRE DES TECHNOLOGIES (IUT) De NGAOUNDERE (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2012 - 2015 licence professionnelle

  • Iut De Ngaoundéré (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2012 - 2014 DIPLOME UNIVERSITAIRE DE TECHNOLOGIE en Génie Informatique

Réseau

