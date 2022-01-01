Arsene SONGUE

Je suis camerounais diplômé en Génie informatique et je possède en outre une licence professionnelle en Génie informatique option réseautique et internet.
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Administration réseaux
SQL
SNMP
Routage IP
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Merise Methodology
Magazines
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
JavaScript
HTML
GNU
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Active Directory
Pas de contact professionnel