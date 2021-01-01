Arthur DA SILVA LOCQUET

-
55 | fifty-five
- Consulting Manager @ LVMH
2020 - maintenant
Management of team composed of 8 Data Analyst & Analytics experts.
fifty-five is a data company that helps brands leverage their data and technology in order to increase business performance and adopt a smarter marketing approach.
55 | fifty-five
- Data Project Lead @ LVMH
2019 - 2020
55 | fifty-five
- Senior Data Analyst
2017 - 2019
Roche Diagnostics France
- Digital Analytics Lead
Meylan
2017 - 2017
World Trip
- Career break (travelling around Asia & South America)
2016 - 2017
I just achieved my dream: Travelling around the world in order to discover new cultures, way of living and countries.
So I decided to share my passion for travelling by creating my YouTube channel - During my World Trip, I visited 13 coutries across Southeast Asia, Asia & South America. I walked 2.500 km, driven 22.500 km and traveled more than 80.000 km in total.
Here's the list of countries that I visited: Japan, South Korea, China, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.
Check out my YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ArthurLocquet
Zone
- Web Analyst
2013 - 2016
Web, Social media and CRM Analyst for Tesco, Lloyds, Kerry Group, Barratt Homes, BT & Cola-Cola GB.
Zone is an agency, which provides a Digital expertise in strategy, technology and content.
Zone wons the BIMA Agency of the year 2016 and was the #1 Independent Agency in the UK in 2014.
Carrefour
- Web Analyst Junior
Massy
2012 - 2012
Attack Media Group
- Assistant Chef de Projet
2011 - 2011
Secours Catholique Français
- Assistant Chef de Projet
2010 - 2010
Perfect Benefit Group
- Assistant Chef de Projet
2010 - 2010
Trade Doubler
- Account Executive
Paris
2010 - 2011
BMW
- Assistant Chef de Projet
Munich
2009 - 2009