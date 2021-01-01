Menu

Arthur DA SILVA LOCQUET

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • 55 | fifty-five - Consulting Manager @ LVMH

    2020 - maintenant Management of team composed of 8 Data Analyst & Analytics experts.

    fifty-five is a data company that helps brands leverage their data and technology in order to increase business performance and adopt a smarter marketing approach.

  • 55 | fifty-five - Data Project Lead @ LVMH

    2019 - 2020

  • 55 | fifty-five - Senior Data Analyst

    2017 - 2019

  • Roche Diagnostics France - Digital Analytics Lead

    Meylan 2017 - 2017

  • World Trip - Career break (travelling around Asia & South America)

    2016 - 2017 I just achieved my dream: Travelling around the world in order to discover new cultures, way of living and countries.

    So I decided to share my passion for travelling by creating my YouTube channel - During my World Trip, I visited 13 coutries across Southeast Asia, Asia & South America. I walked 2.500 km, driven 22.500 km and traveled more than 80.000 km in total.

    Here's the list of countries that I visited: Japan, South Korea, China, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

    Check out my YouTube channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/user/ArthurLocquet

  • Zone - Web Analyst

    2013 - 2016 Web, Social media and CRM Analyst for Tesco, Lloyds, Kerry Group, Barratt Homes, BT & Cola-Cola GB.

    Zone is an agency, which provides a Digital expertise in strategy, technology and content.
    Zone wons the BIMA Agency of the year 2016 and was the #1 Independent Agency in the UK in 2014.

  • Carrefour - Web Analyst Junior

    Massy 2012 - 2012

  • Attack Media Group - Assistant Chef de Projet

    2011 - 2011

  • Secours Catholique Français - Assistant Chef de Projet

    2010 - 2010

  • Perfect Benefit Group - Assistant Chef de Projet

    2010 - 2010

  • Trade Doubler - Account Executive

    Paris 2010 - 2011

  • BMW - Assistant Chef de Projet

    Munich 2009 - 2009

