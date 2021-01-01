Ashley ASHLEYRICHARD (ASHLEY RICHARD)

Black Energy LLC. 2016- Present. Houston TX.



Experienced Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the outsourcing/offshoring industry. Skilled in Oil & Gas, Offshoring, International Relations, Business Strategy, and Consulting. Strong consulting professional with a Bsc focused in Business Administration and Management.



My experience has a proven record of major onshore, offshore, and midstream developments, including P & L experience in businesses and 70,000+ BOEPD.



I have worked with 2 large E & P companies to transform their strategic planning, financial systems, long-range planning, budget, portfolio/capital allocation, and performance analysis processes to create consistent top quartile TSR success.



One of my major focus areas is mentoring and Marketing. I also have direct experience in Corporate Reserves, Global Procurement, and Global Oil and Gas Marketing.



I am passionate about developing talent and directing high-performing teams by creating an environment of trust, empowerment, integrity, and servant leadership that produce winning organizations. with a demonstrated history of working in the oil & energy industry. Skilled in Petroleum, Gas, Product Optimization, Oilfield, and Pipelines.