Menu

Ashna SURI

  • Capgemini Engineering
  • HR Assisstant

Paris

En résumé

I am a person with the leadership skills and the agility to work well in teams. I have good collaboration skills and am good at building relationships. Among my peers, I was one of the four students to be presented with the Award of Excellence in college. I'm keen to take on a challenging assignment which allows me to work in an international and multilingual environment to satiate my curiosity.

Mes compétences :
Google Maps
Microsoft PowerPoint
Communication
Organisation
Microsoft Word
Microsoft
Google Drive
Microsoft Excel
Employee Engagement
respect
Leadership Skills
Proven leadership skills
Stall Management
good collaboration skills
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Capgemini Engineering - HR Assisstant

    Ressources humaines | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant - Employee administration : formalization of the employment contract, monitoring of the trial period, staff, medical examinations, updating and maintenance of mission sheets, editing of amendments, preparation and follow-up of files on resignations, liability, dismissals
    - Recruitment : formalization of mission sheets, sourcing (announcement, forum), recruitment interview, shortlist,
    - Follow-up of contracts with recruitment service providers (licenses, LinkedIn Recruiter, Monster, etc.), training of recruiters on the tools.
    - Training : Follow-up of annual interviews, talent reviews, operational implementation of the training plan.
    - Others projects: formalization of group procedures for positions validation, guide creation for internal tools (front, back office)

  • Altran Technologies - Group Academy & V.I.E. Coordinator

    Ressources humaines | Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200) 2020 - 2020 Group Academy
    - Registrations management in relation with all country HR Directors (10 countries)
    - Planning of promotions (calendar + set up, taking into account time zone difference)
    - Participants follow-up and community management (60 per promotion)
    - Support to our internal trainers (Group VPs and Directors...
    - Attendance to the training, and contribution to the animation
    - Management of training assessment follow-up
    - Management of training content to ensure their accuracy and top delivery
    - Management all logistics aspects, in collaboration with involved countries

    V.I.E
    - First contact to Business France and all V.I.E coordinators across all geos
    - Coordination of V.I.E candidate registrations for all geos
    - Liaise between Business France and all V.I.E Coordinators within Altran
    - Handling of V.I.E candidate documents and updating upon changes
    - Liaise between local finance department for handling financial matters of V.I.Es
    - Promotion and monitoring of V.I.E program's growth at Altran

  • The Oberoi, Gurgaon - Human Resources Trainee

    2019 - 2019 * Worked on organising employee engagement activities
    * Helped new recruits with joining and other HR and administrative formalities

  • Air Liquide - Human Resources Intern

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Designed a new recruitment model to hire recent engineering graduates
    * Identified and contacted top schools to hire the best of students
    * Gained experience with respect to the hiring process
    * Successfully implemented the model which included a recruitment fair IN
    WHICH 80 candidates participated and resulted in the selection of 6 highly qualified professionals

  • Willis Towers Watson - Intern

    2016 - 2016 * Worked on Gratuity and Benefits
    * Worked with client data to calculate potential future costs

Formations

  • Audencia Business School

    Nantes 2018 - 2021 Masters Degree

     Worked on various group assignments with international teams (10 nationalities)
     Managed the off-stage aspects of the Inter Cultural Festival 2018 at Audencia Business School. (Having people of over 10 nationalities share their food with the other students and faculty members)

  • University Of Delhi (Delhi)

    Delhi 2014 - 2017 Bachelor of Commerce

     Vice President, Placement Cell, Jesus and Mary College [2016-17]
     Stall Management Head, Montage- Annual Cultural Festival, Jesus and Mary College [2016-17]
     Discipline Head for the Commerce Department [2015-17]

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel