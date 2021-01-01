Ashwin TANJORE SHYAMSUNDAR

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Prototyping
Wireframing
JQuery
HTML 5
CSS 3
SPARQL
Adobe Illustrator CS6
OWL
User Research
Personas
Axure
User Centered Design
Mockups
Balsamiq
SQL
RDF
Adobe Photoshop CS6
Entreprises
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
SAP
- User Experience Design Associate
Paris2015 - maintenant
Amadeus Nice
- Product Development Analyst
Sophia Antipolis2015 - 2015
SAP
- UX Design Intern
Paris2014 - 2014• Adopted the Design Thinking approach and designed the user experience of a Business Process application for key business users.
• Conducted User Interviews with end users and obtained insights.
• Generated Personas for different user types.
• Researched other competitive tools in the market.
• Designed wireframes of the app using Balsamiq Mockups.
• Created realistic mockups of a Guided Procedure tool using UX3 & Fiori stencils.
• Worked closely with project leads, developers and UX experts and presented ideas to the development team.
• Designed the UX of a Social Media Monitoring app as part of a UX Design Challenge
• Researched and proposed guidelines for design of reports from usability, accessibility and visual design perspective.
2011 - 2013Project Blufin: December 2012 – March 2013
• Verified KYC details and analyzed counterparties for various regions in RBS Systems.
• Analyzed, remediated and cleansed a large set of data from various upstream systems.
• Skill/Domain: Client Reference Data Management, Know Your Customer(KYC).
EGL AXPO Merger - Deal Life Cycle: March 2012 – August 2012
• Developed interface to allow multiple trades to flow unidirectionally from one trading system to another based on a time series.
• Restructured existing interfaces to support new deal types coming from Axpo.
• Skill/Domain: Openlink Endur.
Subjects:
1. Human Computer Interaction for the Web
2. Web Semantics
3. Image Processing and Compression
4. Image Security
5. Multimedia Indexing and Retrieval
6. Advanced Topics in Multimedia
7. Computer Networks
8. Audio and Speech Processing
9. Computer Graphics
10. Multimedia Technologies
Pondicherry2007 - 2011Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science & Engineering
Activities:
1. Designed the Cover page & DVD for the annual magazine Cybyrus 2010 released by the Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering.
2. Organized the literary event, ‘Curioso’ as part of the literary club of Pondicherry Engineering College
3. Member of ‘Civic Crusaders’, a voluntary group aimed at helping and improving condition of children in orphanages.