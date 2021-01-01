Menu

Asma ABIDI

  • conseillère en gestion de patrimoine
  • Crédit Mutuelle
  • conseillère en gestion de patrimoine

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Crédit Mutuelle - Conseillère en gestion de patrimoine

    Autre | BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2019 - maintenant

Formations

  • IFCV

    Levallois-Perret (92300) 2019 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel