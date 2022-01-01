Retail
Assia HAMDI
Assia HAMDI
Paris
Mes compétences :
Android
Eclipse
LaTeX
Java
Adobe Photoshop CS6
SYNCHRONECS SAS
- Gérante SYNCHRONECS TUNISIE
Paris
2016 - maintenant
FACULTE DES SCIENCES DE GABES (Gabès)
Gabès
2011 - 2015
science informatique
