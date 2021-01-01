Assianeb LEAW

KEY QUALIFICATIONS:

• Experience of working as part of a team with (engineering, construction, QA/QC, pre-commissioning) an ability to adapt to a variety of requirements and tasks.

• Proficiency with a variety of I/E hand tools, (Metrix; Megger Test).

• Experience of working as part LV Cables (cuts, Glanding and termination)

• Experience in cable tray installation and supporting systems

• Able to read and understand Engineering documents (Cable routing, P&ID's, wiring diagrams, Installation Details, Hook-Up ...)

• Execution of E/I Punch list and As-built drawings

• Good knowledge and awareness of QHSE requirement in oil & gas industry.

• Installation of all instrument mounting posts and support stands.

• Installation, testing and hook up of F&G system including marshalling and system cabinets, Installation of junction boxes, interconnection between instruments and junction boxes, fabrication and laying cable ladders/ trays,

• Installation including termination of all field cables, earthing cables powering up of equipment, interconnections within the central control room/ equipment rooms.

• Test cabling in accordance with an agreed testing procedure.

• Loop check (pre-commission) all detectors in accordance with an agreed testing procedure.



Mes compétences :

Production Agro-alimentaire

Assurance.qualité