Assianeb LEAW

KEY QUALIFICATIONS:
• Experience of working as part of a team with (engineering, construction, QA/QC, pre-commissioning) an ability to adapt to a variety of requirements and tasks.
• Proficiency with a variety of I/E hand tools, (Metrix; Megger Test).
• Experience of working as part LV Cables (cuts, Glanding and termination)
• Experience in cable tray installation and supporting systems
• Able to read and understand Engineering documents (Cable routing, P&ID's, wiring diagrams, Installation Details, Hook-Up ...)
• Execution of E/I Punch list and As-built drawings
• Good knowledge and awareness of QHSE requirement in oil & gas industry.
• Installation of all instrument mounting posts and support stands.
• Installation, testing and hook up of F&G system including marshalling and system cabinets, Installation of junction boxes, interconnection between instruments and junction boxes, fabrication and laying cable ladders/ trays,
• Installation including termination of all field cables, earthing cables powering up of equipment, interconnections within the central control room/ equipment rooms.
• Test cabling in accordance with an agreed testing procedure.
• Loop check (pre-commission) all detectors in accordance with an agreed testing procedure.
Mes compétences :
Production Agro-alimentaire
Assurance.qualité
Pas de formation renseignée