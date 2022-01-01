Retail
Aswath Sarathy PARTHASARATHY
Aswath Sarathy PARTHASARATHY
Hifaber
Continuous Improvement Engineer / Analyst
Inde
En résumé
OUVERT AUX OPPORTUNITÉS | DISPONIBLE IMMÉDIATEMENT
Entreprises
Hifaber
- Continuous Improvement Engineer / Analyst
Technique | Inde
2020 - maintenant
Alstom Transport SA
- Continuous Improvement Engineer Intern
Technique | Inde
2020 - 2020
Thirumala Engineering Works
- Continuous Process Improvement Engineer
Technique | Inde
2017 - 2018
Formations
Ecole Centrale De Nantes
Nantes
2018 - 2020
MS Industrial Engineering (BAC+5)
Anna University
Inde
2014 - 2017
BE Mechanical Engineering (BAC+3)
Anna University
Inde
2011 - 2014
Diploma Mechanical Engineering
Pas de contact professionnel