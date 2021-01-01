Athmane MOUNDJI

* Oracle : 8,9i,10G,11g,Oracle Express Édition 10/11 XE
- Administration
- Développement: SQL Avancée - PL/SQL Avancée
- BI (Business Intelligence) ETL , DATAWAREHOUSE, REPORTING
* Microsoft SQL SERVER 2008 R2 :
- Administration
- Développement :
- BI(Business Intelligence) : ETL SSIS-Report -Analysis
- PL/SQL - TSQL - SQL CLR
INFORMIX-My SQL - MICROSOFT ACCESS - INTERBASE
Developement :
Microsoft Visual Studio C# 2010 :
Entity Framework
Réseaux Informatiques:
Sécurité SI: VPN / FIREWALL/IDS/IPS - Cryptographie
Serveur Kit AntiVirus Kaspersky ...
Windows Server 2003/2008 R2 (Active Directory)
Exchange Server 2003/2007/2010
UNIX : AIX , SOLARIS
Linux : RED HAT
Vmware ESX
Oracle VM