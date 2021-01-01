Menu

Athmane MOUNDJI

ALGER

En résumé

* Oracle : 8,9i,10G,11g,Oracle Express Édition 10/11 XE
- Administration
- Développement: SQL Avancée - PL/SQL Avancée
- BI (Business Intelligence) ETL , DATAWAREHOUSE, REPORTING

* Microsoft SQL SERVER 2008 R2 :
- Administration
- Développement :
- BI(Business Intelligence) : ETL SSIS-Report -Analysis
- PL/SQL - TSQL - SQL CLR

INFORMIX-My SQL - MICROSOFT ACCESS - INTERBASE

Developement :

Microsoft Visual Studio C# 2010 :
Entity Framework

Réseaux Informatiques:
Sécurité SI: VPN / FIREWALL/IDS/IPS - Cryptographie
Serveur Kit AntiVirus Kaspersky ...

Windows Server 2003/2008 R2 (Active Directory)
Exchange Server 2003/2007/2010

UNIX : AIX , SOLARIS
Linux : RED HAT
Vmware ESX
Oracle VM

Entreprises

  • Multinational - Systems Engineer

    2015 - maintenant

  • IT System / Advanced DataBase Administrator E-banking WEB-EDI - IT Administrateur Système / Base de Données avancées

    2010 - 2015

  • MAGPHARM -Magrebine Pharmacetique - Informaticien

    2009 - 2010 Responsable de:
    - Réseau Informatique.
    - Serveur d'application.
    - Consultant Informatique.

Formations

  • ITCOMP (Alger)

    Alger 2014 - 2014 Oracle Database 11g : Administration Workshop I

Réseau