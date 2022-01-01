Retail
Audace AMIEL
Audace AMIEL
ANTANANARIVO
En résumé
Mes compétences :
NTIC
Drupal
Entreprises
Netapsys
- Ingénieur d'étude et Développement
2013 - 2016
Netapsys
- Stagiaire en développement web
2012 - 2013
Ministère de l'Intérieur Malgache
- Stagiaire
2010 - 2011
Réalisation d'un logiciel de gestion de stock pour la Direction des Systèmes d'Information de la Vice Primature chargé de l'Intérieur Malgache.
Formations
Institut Supérieur Polytechnique De Madagascar (ISPM) (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo
2008 - 2012
Ingénieur
