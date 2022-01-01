Menu

Audace AMIEL

ANTANANARIVO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
NTIC
Drupal

Entreprises

  • Netapsys - Ingénieur d'étude et Développement

    2013 - 2016

  • Netapsys - Stagiaire en développement web

    2012 - 2013

  • Ministère de l'Intérieur Malgache - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2011 Réalisation d'un logiciel de gestion de stock pour la Direction des Systèmes d'Information de la Vice Primature chargé de l'Intérieur Malgache.

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Polytechnique De Madagascar (ISPM) (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2008 - 2012 Ingénieur

