Menu

Aude TALLON

  • Responsable RH
  • HiveCPQ
  • Responsable RH

Ghent

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HiveCPQ - Responsable RH

    Ressources humaines | Ghent 2020 - maintenant - Gestion du logiciel RH
    - Gestion administrative de la RH
    - Gestion des embauches et licenciements
    - Aide à la prospection (ventes)
    - Traduction de l'anglais vers le français
    - Gestion de projets

    N'hésitez pas à me contacter via hivecpq.com!

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel