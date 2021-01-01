Retail
Aude TALLON
Aude TALLON
Responsable RH
HiveCPQ
Responsable RH
Ghent
Entreprises
HiveCPQ
- Responsable RH
Ressources humaines | Ghent
2020 - maintenant
- Gestion du logiciel RH
- Gestion administrative de la RH
- Gestion des embauches et licenciements
- Aide à la prospection (ventes)
- Traduction de l'anglais vers le français
- Gestion de projets
N'hésitez pas à me contacter via hivecpq.com!
Formations
IESEG, School Of Management
Lille (59000)
2016 - 2021
Master International Business & Economics
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel