Menu

Audrey MICHELE

  • chargée de recrutement
  • AURA RECRUTEMENT
  • chargée de recrutement

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AURA RECRUTEMENT - Chargée de recrutement

    Administratif | Paris (75000) 2008 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel