Aurelia BARTH

Clarins Group
- Director, Digital Projects and Operations
2010 - maintenant
• Role:
- Owning the Program Office roadmap for internet and mobile sites at Clarins Group, worldwide, all brands (Clarins, Mugler, Azzaro).
- 2011: full front-end redesign, logistics-payment-fraud and call center integration with 3rd-parties. 17 websites and 15 mobile sites launched, among which 7 e-commerce and 10 non-ecommerce sites.
- 2012: supervising China/Japan/Korea e-commerce expansions with local logistics and payment partners, driving a global conversion/SEO improvement plan on all sites launched.
- Managing a team of 5 + third-parties in EU, the US, China and Japan.
• Achievements:
- Launched 34 sites, internet and mobile. Enjoy www.clarinsusa.com and m.clarinsusa.com, www.clarins.com.cn, www.muglerstoreusa.com, www.clarin.co.uk, and non-ecommerce sites such as intl.clarins.com, www.clarins.it, www.clarins.ca, www.clarins.ch or www.clarins.com.hk
- Customer experience definition, wireframes sign-off, training of local and Group digital teams to the new plateform.
- Front- and Back-office integration, Clarins IT/Finance integration, payment gateways and Acquirers management, Call Center set-up by country, Inventory process set-up.
- 2012 roadmap proposal signed-off, preparing 2013 roadmap.
Amazon.fr, Paris, france
- Sr Program Manager
2009 - 2010
---- Retail Senior Product Manager, www.amazon.fr, May.2009 till present
Paris, France (1 year)
>Role: Operational management of 3 product lines (Toys, Baby, Personal Care and Baby).
-Driving growth through retail pricing and selection strategies and owning third-party account management.
-Coordinating site-merchandising and traffic activities, owning cross-category functional and customer-experience projects.
-Managing a team of 4.
Amazon.com, Seattle, WA, USA
- Senior Program Manager
2007 - 2009
----Senior Program Manager, www.endless.com, Sept.2007-April.2009
Seattle, WA, USA (1.5 years)
Endless and Javari are Amazon.com brands and websites which are defining a new customer experience dedicated to Shoes and Accessories lovers (endless.com, javari.jp, javari.co.uk).
>Role:
-Owning and driving tactical direction and program office roadmap for years 2008 (US) and 2009 (US/JP), conceived around customer experience innovations, business financials targets, product selection, traffic targets and technical performance excellence, signed-off by the Retail Customer Experience and Retail Shoes Vice Presidents.
-Defining and delivering a quarterly delivery plan as well as metrics relevant to each initiative.
-Managing schedule and deliveries with dedicated Development, Design and QA team (14 persons, Agile methodology), as well as cross-countries software groups outside of the endless team.
>Achievements:
-Designer and Clearance stores, managed 60 persons across the organization and cross-countries.
-Redeem Amazon.com Gift Certificates on Endless.com, Phone Orders for US site.
-Designed and launched various features to improve the search engine and to display personalization and similarities data.
Amazon.co.uk, London - Amazon.com
- EU Sr Project Manager
2003 - 2007
----EU Senior Project Manager, March.2003-Sept.2007
Paris, France (1.5 years), London, UK (3 years)
Driving multiple EU projects concurrently for amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.co.uk
>Role:
-Key liaison between retail, editorial, marketing and legal teams, fulfillment operations teams, customer service and 3rd party integration teams, technical and QA teams across EU, US and India offices.
-Gathering business requirements and translating them into functional specifications for new products and services, creating project schedules, tracking project progress and managing project issues, dependencies and risks
>Achievements:
-Launched new product categories Watches & Jewelry in the UK, Sports and Toys in DE, Consumer Electronics in FR. Managed 25 à 30 persons across a dozen teams cross-countries for each project.
-Conception of a standard and streamlined specification, scoping estimate and work schedule for product category launches, used by all category expansions project managers.
-Designed front-end interface and back-end systems architecture to launch a DVD and Video Games Shipping service in DE. Managed 80 resources over 13 months across over 20 teams cross-countries.
-Designed back-end and front-end Amazon.co.uk co-branded credit card service and loyalty program with partner HBOS bank.
-Launched Q4 Holiday features (Christmas) in DE, UK and FR.
Credit Agricole S.A., Paris
- EBanking Project Manager
2002 - 2002
Managing Credit Agricole eBanking applications and 2002 releases:
- Internet: delivering the 2002 B2B and B2C release to the insurance and retail subsidiaries, and to the 35 regional banks. Y2002 budget – €1.6M
- i-modeTM: launching a lighter version on the i-modeTM mobile phone Internet standard by Bouygues Telecom and NTT DoCoMo, along with delivering promotional materials (print and Internet)
Corporate regional websites (35 websites): managing technical and functional evolutions for the 35 regional banks' corporate websites. Y2002 budget – €76K
Www.rueducommerce, Paris
- Website Project Manager
1999 - 2001
Launching front-end and back-end projects, including:
- Content management tool, gift certificate program
- 6 new category stores, Christmas and Sales stores, Used store
Managing internal and external teams: 4 internal developers, 1 junior project manager, external SSII, web agency and contractors
- Managing €150K budget per year
- Creating project specifications with the Marketing Department and the Product lines Category Managers, following development and QA till launch
Ubi Soft Entertainment, Paris
- International Product Manager
1997 - 1999
International Product Manager, Racing Simulation Games range
- International marketing launches in Europe, Canada and in the US of Ubi Soft F1 racing simulation game - PC, PlayStation, Dreamcast and N64 platforms. Budget €150K
- Delivery of international packagings and prints, POS materials and goodies, PR and events plans. International partnership negotiations with Bic, Bridgestone and McLaren. Management of approval processes for Software and Prints with Sony, Sega and Nintendo European entities
- Coordination with the Project teams (France, Canada, China)
FR Product Manager, Educational and Children’s Games CD-Rom range
- Marketing plans and implementation: pricing, advertising, promotional operations, trade-marketing and partnerships. Budget €53K