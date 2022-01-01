Aurélia BRIEN

PARIS2010 - maintenant• Advised structures fitting with market timing and clients’ strategies - Permanent relations with market counterparties and local managers (Pricings details: payoff explanations, market sensitivities, risks)
• Realized tender offers in the market and negotiated prices for the whole range of structured products with counterparties
• Redacted the “Market Weekly Driver” report published for local teams
• Generated and updated Term sheets and booked daily traded operations
NATIXIS BLEICHROEDER
- Junior Analyst - U.S. Investment Banking & Equity capital markets departments -
Paris2008 - 20091 year training period - Jul 2008 - current - New York
• Assisted in new business development and strengthening long-term client relationships
- Created pitches for senior industry-focused investment bankers and Capital Markets professionals
- Compiled and maintained detailed information on ECM activity, M&A transactions and wide-ranging trends in the healthcare, energy and media sectors
• Completed detailed financial analysis of companies in the healthcare, energy and media sectors
- Created valuations based on Excel computer modeling, comparable transactions analysis, discounted cash flow analysis and earnings multiple calculations
• Advised international companies on M&A and capital raising (IPOs, Private Placements, Follow-on, PIPEs)
- Identified partnering opportunities with both foreign and domestic companies
Montrouge2008 - 20086 months training period - Jan 2008 – Jun 2008 - Paris
• Maintained proprietary financial product database in an effort to fully automate derivative pricing and timing data
• Facilitated communication between Font Office, Back Office, Middle Office & IT teams
• Prepared & analyzed weekly and monthly financial performance reports for institutional clients
• Developed new tools and internal procedures in order to improve efficiency among the Middle Office related departments
• Generated and reviewed internal document reporting for Convertible Bonds activity
NATIXIS - France
- Front officer - sales assistant in a trading floor, FOREX and Fixed Income desk, Mid Cap -
2007 - 20076 Months training period - Bordeaux
• Managed mutual funds daily orders (SICAV and investment funds)
- Priced daily net asset mutual funds values
- Provided weekly and monthly trading account details for client portfolios
- Regulated linked issues with clients and informed them about special mutual funds subscription conditions
• Worked on foreign exchange contracts operations
• Updated customer database and created customer authorizations to deal market operations (KYC – Know Your Customer – process)
- Compiled detailed information in a common database
PATACO Company, MALAYSIA
- Direct salesperson
2005 - 20053 months training period in the south East Asia, Malaysia
• Prospected and promoted products over 4 cities for local companies
• Developed sales leaflet designed to negotiate and sell and reported weekly sales to management