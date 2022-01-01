Menu

Aurélia BRIEN

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Front Office
Vente
Finance

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Structured product sales assistant – Primary market, cross assets

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant • Advised structures fitting with market timing and clients’ strategies - Permanent relations with market counterparties and local managers (Pricings details: payoff explanations, market sensitivities, risks)
    • Realized tender offers in the market and negotiated prices for the whole range of structured products with counterparties
    • Redacted the “Market Weekly Driver” report published for local teams
    • Generated and updated Term sheets and booked daily traded operations

  • NATIXIS BLEICHROEDER - Junior Analyst - U.S. Investment Banking & Equity capital markets departments -

    Paris 2008 - 2009 1 year training period - Jul 2008 - current - New York

    • Assisted in new business development and strengthening long-term client relationships
    - Created pitches for senior industry-focused investment bankers and Capital Markets professionals
    - Compiled and maintained detailed information on ECM activity, M&A transactions and wide-ranging trends in the healthcare, energy and media sectors
    • Completed detailed financial analysis of companies in the healthcare, energy and media sectors
    - Created valuations based on Excel computer modeling, comparable transactions analysis, discounted cash flow analysis and earnings multiple calculations
    • Advised international companies on M&A and capital raising (IPOs, Private Placements, Follow-on, PIPEs)
    - Identified partnering opportunities with both foreign and domestic companies

  • Calyon - Sales Middle officer - Convertible Bonds desk -

    Montrouge 2008 - 2008 6 months training period - Jan 2008 – Jun 2008 - Paris

    • Maintained proprietary financial product database in an effort to fully automate derivative pricing and timing data
    • Facilitated communication between Font Office, Back Office, Middle Office & IT teams
    • Prepared & analyzed weekly and monthly financial performance reports for institutional clients
    • Developed new tools and internal procedures in order to improve efficiency among the Middle Office related departments
    • Generated and reviewed internal document reporting for Convertible Bonds activity

  • NATIXIS - France - Front officer - sales assistant in a trading floor, FOREX and Fixed Income desk, Mid Cap -

    2007 - 2007 6 Months training period - Bordeaux

    • Managed mutual funds daily orders (SICAV and investment funds)
    - Priced daily net asset mutual funds values
    - Provided weekly and monthly trading account details for client portfolios
    - Regulated linked issues with clients and informed them about special mutual funds subscription conditions
    • Worked on foreign exchange contracts operations
    • Updated customer database and created customer authorizations to deal market operations (KYC – Know Your Customer – process)
    - Compiled detailed information in a common database

  • PATACO Company, MALAYSIA - Direct salesperson

    2005 - 2005 3 months training period in the south East Asia, Malaysia
    • Prospected and promoted products over 4 cities for local companies
    • Developed sales leaflet designed to negotiate and sell and reported weekly sales to management

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2009 - 2010 M2

  • Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2004 - 2008 Finance internationale

  • Lycée Saint Thomas D'Aquin (St Jean De Luz)

    St Jean De Luz 2002 - 2004 Bac Scientifique

