Aurelia DUBOSCQ LAURENT-CHAUVET

I am a highly motivated bilingual ( french and english )senior accountant looking for an exciting oppportunity in Toulouse area where I have recently relocated . I have been working in a very fast paced environment and have a broad experience of all accounting fields in french and US Gaaps . I have implemented Workday @ Anaplan and have supported the exponential growth of the Company . I am a self starter , organized hard worker , flexible and team player .
Mes compétences :
workday
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Audit
budgets
Sage Accounting Software
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Merchandising
Lawson
IBM AS400 Hardware
Comptabilité clients
Comptabilité fournisseurs
Comptabilité générale
TVA
Gestion administrative
