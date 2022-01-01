Menu

Aurelia DUBOSCQ LAURENT-CHAUVET

TOULOUSE

En résumé

I am a highly motivated bilingual ( french and english )senior accountant looking for an exciting oppportunity in Toulouse area where I have recently relocated . I have been working in a very fast paced environment and have a broad experience of all accounting fields in french and US Gaaps . I have implemented Workday @ Anaplan and have supported the exponential growth of the Company . I am a self starter , organized hard worker , flexible and team player .

Mes compétences :
workday
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Audit
budgets
Sage Accounting Software
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Merchandising
Lawson
IBM AS400 Hardware
Comptabilité clients
Comptabilité fournisseurs
Comptabilité générale
TVA
Gestion administrative

Entreprises

  • Anaplan (Localise Royaume Uni) - Comptable EMEA

    2014 - 2016 • Développement du système comptable Workday pour 5 pays (Clients, Fournisseur, paiements, note de frais, immobilisation, commande, TVA, rapprochement bancaire). Travaux de développement effectues également sur le logiciel Netsuite.
    Comptabilité Générale
    • Rapprochements bancaires
    • Réconciliation des comptes inter compagnies
    • Réconciliation des immobilisations
    • Ecritures d’inventaires
    • Réconciliation des comptes
    • Déclaration de TVA
    Comptabilité Client
    • Suivi des contrats clients
    • Facturation client et enregistrement des règlements
    • Relance et recouvrement
    Comptabilité Fournisseur
    • Comptabilisation des factures fournisseurs avec suivi des commandes
    • Vérification des notes de frais et comptabilisation des dépenses par carte bleu
    • Paiements fournisseurs et employées

  • PRGX Compagnie (Localise Royaume uni) - Auditeur

    2011 - 2014 * Analyse des données clients (Financial and merchandising system) ;
    * Préparation des données d'audit sur Access and Excel ;
    * Revue des données clients afin d'identifier :
    * - Paiements multiples et erreur de comptabilisation ;
    * - Mauvaises applications ou défaut d'application des remises et ristournes ;
    * - Erreur entre les prix factures et négociés ;
    * - Erreur d'interprétation des contrats commerciaux ;
    * - Avoir non enregistres, non reçus, non soldes et paiements des avoirs. ;
    * Procédure de recouvrement mise en place : communication au client des audit réalisés et récupération des sommes dues dans le respect total de la relation fournisseur

  • Build a bear (Localise Royaume uni) - Comptable

    2010 - 2011 * Gestion de la Comptabilité des magasins Français ;
    * Comptabilisation des factures fournisseurs et règlements ;
    * Rapprochements bancaires
    * Budget de Trésorerie France et Angleterre
    * Ecritures d'inventaires
    * Réconciliation des comptes ;
    * Comptabilisation immobilisation France et Angleterre

  • SIDAM - Présidente

    2004 - 2009 Sidam SAS (Société importation et distribution Auto et Moto) :* Dirigeante administrative et comptable
    * Commande et Suivi des approvisionnements ;
    * Gestion et suivi des crédits documentaires ;
    * Gestion des stocks de motos ;
    * Gestion des frais généraux et commandes auprès des fournisseurs ;
    * Gestion des clients, déclaration de TVA et préparation du bilan. ;
    * Budget annuel, suivi des situations mensuelles ;
    * Budget de trésorerie
    * DEB

  • Centrale d'Achat Provera - Comptable unique du service frais généraux

    2001 - 2004 * Participation aux travaux de développement et paramétrage du logiciel de trésorerie et de comptabilité générale et import. ;
    * Gestion des frais généraux de Provera ;
    * Suivi mensuel des budgets et tableaux de bord des différents services ;
    * Gestion des immobilisations, Gestion des banques ;
    * Rapprochements bancaires ;
    * Gestion des comptes courants
    * Déclaration de TVA ;
    * Ecritures d'inventaires et préparation du bilan

  • Opera - Comptable

    Beaucouzé 1999 - 2001

  • Hyperselection (Cora) - Aide comptable

    1997 - 1999

Formations

  • GRETA TERTIAIRE 94

    Le Blanc Mesnil 1995 - 1997 DECF

  • Lycée Voillaume

    Aulnay Sous Bois 1993 - 1995 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    Compatibilité : Brevet technicien supérieur Lycée Voillaume a Aulnay sous bois (93) ;

  • Lycée André Bouloche (Livry Gargan)

    Livry Gargan 1990 - 1993 Baccalaureate Degree

