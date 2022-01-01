Aurelia DUBOSCQ LAURENT-CHAUVET

I am a highly motivated bilingual ( french and english )senior accountant looking for an exciting oppportunity in Toulouse area where I have recently relocated . I have been working in a very fast paced environment and have a broad experience of all accounting fields in french and US Gaaps . I have implemented Workday @ Anaplan and have supported the exponential growth of the Company . I am a self starter , organized hard worker , flexible and team player .



Mes compétences :

workday

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Audit

budgets

Sage Accounting Software

Oracle

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Merchandising

Lawson

IBM AS400 Hardware

Comptabilité clients

Comptabilité fournisseurs

Comptabilité générale

TVA

Gestion administrative