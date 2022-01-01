Menu

Aurelia FESTIVI

Puteaux

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Segmentation
Étude de marché
Marketing
Couleurs et Matières
Textile

Entreprises

  • Indigo Diffusion - Assistante chef de produit textile

    Puteaux 2016 - maintenant

  • TNS Sofres - Enquêtrice téléphonique

    Montrouge 2013 - 2014 Administration d'enquêtes statistiques auprès d'entreprises & de particuliers

Formations

  • Porto Business School (Porto)

    Porto 2016 - 2016 Study Abroad

    Study abroad at the Porto Business School for two months. An inspiring journey into the future.

    Programme :
    - Retail
    - Luxury Management
    - The portuguese Textile Industry
    - Visites d'Entreprise dans l'industrie du textile ( Petratex, Riopele)
    - Challenge en tant que consultant pour l'entreprise Riopele concernant le E-Business

  • Institut Supérieur Textile D'Alsace

    Mulhouse 2015 - maintenant BAC +5

    The Textile Product Manager is a complex profile : one has to combine industry-specific know-how with interpersonal skills and creative talents.

    Understanding the various steps of the creative process and identifying the current and future trends in design are part of it. This artistic section is completed with more technical knowledge like, for instance, professional terminology, technology and

  • Assomption Bellevue Enseignement Supérieur

    Lyon 2011 - 2013 BTS

    étude et veille commerciales internationales :
    - étude et veille des marchés étrangers
    - informatique commerciale
    - vente à l’export : prospection et suivi de clientèle
    - communication et management interculturels
    - Anglais
    - Espagnol
    - culture générale et expression
    - environnement économique et juridique

  • Lycée Sainte Cécile

    La Côte Saint André 2006 - 2009 Baccalauréat

