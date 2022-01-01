Aurelia FESTIVI

Mes compétences :
Management
Segmentation
Étude de marché
Marketing
Couleurs et Matières
Textile
Entreprises
Indigo Diffusion
- Assistante chef de produit textile
Puteaux2016 - maintenant
TNS Sofres
- Enquêtrice téléphonique
Montrouge2013 - 2014Administration d'enquêtes statistiques auprès d'entreprises & de particuliers
Formations
Porto Business School (Porto)
Porto2016 - 2016Study Abroad
Study abroad at the Porto Business School for two months. An inspiring journey into the future.
Programme :
- Retail
- Luxury Management
- The portuguese Textile Industry
- Visites d'Entreprise dans l'industrie du textile ( Petratex, Riopele)
- Challenge en tant que consultant pour l'entreprise Riopele concernant le E-Business
The Textile Product Manager is a complex profile : one has to combine industry-specific know-how with interpersonal skills and creative talents.
Understanding the various steps of the creative process and identifying the current and future trends in design are part of it. This artistic section is completed with more technical knowledge like, for instance, professional terminology, technology and
étude et veille commerciales internationales :
- étude et veille des marchés étrangers
- informatique commerciale
- vente à l’export : prospection et suivi de clientèle
- communication et management interculturels
- Anglais
- Espagnol
- culture générale et expression
- environnement économique et juridique