Aurélie BREMARD

International Executive Search experience



Has worked for leading Executive Search firms recruiting board members, executive directors and specialists at international level (Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Americas).



Significant experience in both local French and International recruitments for international blue-chip companies as well as for start-up companies in various sectors of activity: Technology & Telecoms, Industry, Professional Services, Fashion & Luxury goods, Consumer, Healthcare, etc.



Used to work closely with venture capital firms to recruit the key managers for the companies of their portfolio.



Passionate about people and technology.



Specialties: International Executive Search

Languages: French, English, German, Italian



Mes compétences :

Approche directe

Recrutement