Aurélie BREMARD

PARIS

International Executive Search experience

Has worked for leading Executive Search firms recruiting board members, executive directors and specialists at international level (Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Americas).

Significant experience in both local French and International recruitments for international blue-chip companies as well as for start-up companies in various sectors of activity: Technology & Telecoms, Industry, Professional Services, Fashion & Luxury goods, Consumer, Healthcare, etc.

Used to work closely with venture capital firms to recruit the key managers for the companies of their portfolio.

Passionate about people and technology.

Specialties: International Executive Search
Languages: French, English, German, Italian

Mes compétences :
Approche directe
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • Intl Executive Search group - Consultant

    2010 - maintenant INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE SEARCH
    in EMEA region, Asia-Pacific & Americas
    Clients: major international groups and fast-growing businesses in Technology & Telecoms, Industry, Professional Services, etc.

  • Leadership Capital Group - International Senior Resarcher & Head of Research

    2007 - 2010 Leadership Capital Group is a premier Americas- and EMEA-focused Board of Director and Executive Search firm consulting at the senior executive and C-level. With clients and candidates from the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific markets, LCG Search is known for engaging the unengageable and marrying first-rate talent with its clients.

    Clients: blue chip companies in Professional Services, Industry, Finance, Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods, etc.

  • Penna Plc. - International Senior Research Associate

    2005 - 2007 INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE SEARCH (Board Members, Presidents, CEOs, Managing Directors, etc.)

    Clients: blue chip companies in Luxury, Consumer Goods, Industry & High Tech sectors

