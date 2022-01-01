Aurélie BREMARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
International Executive Search experience
Has worked for leading Executive Search firms recruiting board members, executive directors and specialists at international level (Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Americas).
Significant experience in both local French and International recruitments for international blue-chip companies as well as for start-up companies in various sectors of activity: Technology & Telecoms, Industry, Professional Services, Fashion & Luxury goods, Consumer, Healthcare, etc.
Used to work closely with venture capital firms to recruit the key managers for the companies of their portfolio.
Passionate about people and technology.
Specialties: International Executive Search
Languages: French, English, German, Italian
Mes compétences :
Approche directe
Recrutement