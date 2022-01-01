Menu

Aurélie BUREAU

RHEINE

Entreprises

  • GE Wind Energy - Black Belt

    2005 - 2008

  • GE Wind Energy - Ingénieur Dévelopement Diagnostique

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • Georgia Institute Of Technology ECE (Atlanta)

    Atlanta 2002 - 2003 MS ECE

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electricité Et De Mécanique (Nancy)

    Nancy 1999 - 2002 ISA