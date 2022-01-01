Retail
Aurélie CHAILLOUX
FAVERAYE MACHELLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
sarl marchand bodin
- Gerante
2016 - maintenant
Cabinet CRESPY & AUMONT
- Inspecteur travaux
2014 - maintenant
Entreprise GUERIF
- Directeur travaux
2004 - 2014
Entreprise VERCHEENNE
- Conducteur de travaux
2001 - 2004
Formations
Lycée Réaumur
Laval
1999 - 2001
Lycée Jean Moulin
Angers
1997 - 1999
Lycée Jean Bertin
Saumur
1995 - 1997
