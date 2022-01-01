Aurélie CHALBOS

Multicultural coach, acting as a catalyst of your best as individual and teams !
Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
spatial
Ingénierie
Collective intelligence
Emotionnal Intelligence
Executive Coaching
Non Violent Communication
NLP
CANSAT project, Carleton
- CanSAT Electrical engineering team
maintenantCANSAT is an AAS /AIAA competition to design and build an autonomous cansat:
- Transversal solutions, embedded electronics, altitude determination
- Ground Control Station Interface trade off
- Feasibility study of operating the CanSat with solar power only.
http://www.cansatcompetition.com/Main.html
Self Employed
- Multicultural Coach
2015 - maintenantMulticultural Coaching:
Executive coaching - teams & individuals
NATO Communication and Information Agency (TeamSAIC Contractor)
- System Engineer
2011 - 2015
EADS Astrium Space Transportation
- Complex Systems Architect
Blagnac 2011 - 2015
EADS Astrium Space Transportation
- Astrium Space Plane Internship
Blagnac 2009 - 2009- Modelisation and simulation of the Astrium SpacePlane electrical network with SABER
- Design of average and switching models for power network elements
- Modelling and analyzing different configurations of the Spaceplane
- Dynamics of the power network studies
EADS Astrium Space Transportation
- Thrust Vector Control Engineer
Blagnac 2009 - 2012http://www.astrium.eads.net/
ESF association, Students Without Borders
- Project manager of Africa mission
2008 - maintenantVice president of the humanitarian association ESF (Polytech' Annecy Chambery)
Project manager of Africa mission in Dori, Burkina Faso
- Recuperation of computers and customization according to specific needs of Dori's schools
- Installation of computers in schools, training for maintenance and use of PC of local teachers and students
- Training at the Dori Women’s House
- Twinning committee events organization and sponsors finding
2008 - maintenantICWES14, International Conference of Women Engineer and Scientists, France, 15-18 July 2008
- Organisation of panel discussions about inspirational role models with outstanding carrer path
- Organisation of conferences of international scientists
- Networking events
Le Bourget du Lac Cedex2006 - maintenantWork on the Akoya, only aircraft able to land on water, ground, and snow.
- Tests and modifications leading to the first flight of the Akoya prototype
- Participation in the validation tests of the hydrofoils
- Redaction of a technical presentation of the Akoya
- Investigations to emphasize differences between the Akoya and a similar amphibian aircraft
http://www.lisa-airplanes.com/fr/
The Fighter Collection
- Warbirds maintenance trainee
2005 - maintenantThe Fighter Collection operates, rebuilds and maintains Europe's largest collection of airworthy WWII aircraft and is based at Duxford Airfield, in the UK.
- Maintenance, operational tasks and restoration of warbirds within the TFC team.
http://fighter-collection.com/pages.php
Des Ailes et Des Hommes
- Aeronautical reporter
2003 - 2006Aeronautical reporter in France and England occasionnaly:
- Publication of several articles about pilot experiences, flight test of a MS 733, Warbird restoration, Royal Air Force museum (UK), The Fighter Collection (UK),Air shows, French military helicopter squadron...
Formations
Carleton University (Ottawa)
Ottawa2008 - 2009Aerospace Enginnering, Physics and Management