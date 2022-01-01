Menu

Aurelie COLSON

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Entreprises

  • SAIPEM SA - Legal Counsel for Procurement / Sub-Contracting Department

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2010 - maintenant Legal Counsel for PRT-PST
    - Support to procurement department and financial department on all legal aspects
    - Participated in contracts negotiations with subcontractors and vendors
    - Negotiated general terms and conditions for purchase orders/services contract/work contract, and drafted appropriate contracts deviations
    - Ensured that the main contract terms are properly incorporated into subcontracts and purchase orders
    - Drafted contractual documents (memorandum of understanding, bridging agreement, parent guarantee, frame ageement, performance bonds, confidential discolsure agreement, assignment agreement..)
    - Advised on contractual matters, including commercial disputes and litigation
    - Identified risks and provided reports for management to protect commercial and legal interests

    Contract manager
    - Analyzed the Tenders (ITT)
    - Qualified/Amended tenders in compliance with SAIPEM guidelines and standards
    - Prepared reports
    - Negotiated contracts with Clients
    - Drafted contractual documents (nondisclosure agreement..)
    - Interface with financial, commercial, and insurance departments up to Contract Award

  • SAIPEM SA - Legal Counsel for EPC Contract - Fos sur Mer LNG terminal

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2008 - 2010 “Contract management”
    - Provided assistance and advises in contract interpretation and analysis
    - Issued legal memos on technical and legal requirements
    - Drafted contractual correspondence to client when related to subcontractors
    - Negotiated and issued intermediate contractual certificates (hand-over)

    “Sub-contract management”
    - Assisted and supported the Engineers and Managers concerning contractual matters
    - Identified potential contractual risks and prevented disputes with subcontractors
    - Assisted the Senior Contract Manager during negotiations and drafted agreements and memoranda of understanding
    - Drafted contractual documents including purchase contract, service contract, construction sub-contract, certificates…
    - Managed contractual correspondence (notices, reservation, claims, etc)
    - Ensured that wording of all bonds and Guarantees to be issued by Subcontractors is consistent with the relevant contractual requirements
    - Coordinated claim management and prepared related contractual back-up

    “Litigation”
    - Liaised with lawyers for any assistance required on site
    - Attended court-ordered appraisal initiated by one subcontractor, and provided general support to lawyers to draw up a list of technical and contractual points according to expert opinion

  • N/A - 3 Months - Free-lance consultant (Shanghai/Yiwu/Wenzhou, China)

    2007 - 2007 Provided services to a French communication company consisting in supporting the procurement of merchandising products as part of its most important client's international advertising campaign
    - Quotation requests & Contracts negotiations
    - Client’s daily projects follow up with local and overseas attendants
    - Quality control (Workmanship, Materials, Packaging, Finished Goods, etc. through factory visits)
    - Freight shipping & logistic management

  • ALCAN -RIO TINTO - 3 Months - Legal Internship in Contract Law

    2007 - 2007 - Performed legal research and drafted legal memos
    - Prepared, reviewed, and drafted contracts (supply sales, supply and services procurement, etc)
    - Liaise with operational departments and advise them in legal aspects
    - Provide general support to Jurists team members

  • Concord Partners Law Firm - 9 Months - Legal Counsel (Shanghai, China)

    2006 - 2007 - Performed legal research to provide support to lawyers, paralegals, and partners
    - Interpreted French Law and legal documents
    - Developed established clients’ relationships and managed clients’ expectations
    - Conducted market research identifying growth opportunities
    - Maintained and developed partnerships with French and Australian Law Firms based in China
    - Designed and wrote marketing materials, including brochures and client’s presentations

  • Secours Populaire Français -3 Months - Legal Internship

    2005 - 2005 - Coordinated two social and humanitarian projects: “World Childs”, and “Post Tsunami Rehabilitation and Reconstruction measures in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India”
    - Selection and analysis of legal document instruments such as Treaties, Regulations and Rules for background reports
    - Drafted speeches, press releases, internal correspondences

  • Law Firm Me Hank Giraudon- 3 Months - Legal Internship

    2004 - 2004 - Performed legal research and drafted legal memoranda on various issues, including Administrative Law, Criminal Law and Business Law
    - Researched Case and Law issues
    - Researched and drafted pleadings to Administrative Tribunal
    - Attended clients’ interviews
    - Observed court proceedings

  • Law Firm Me Gilbert Allemand - 3 Months - Legal Internship

    2003 - 2003 - Performed legal research and drafted legal memoranda on various issues, including Business Law and Social Law
    - Researched and drafted pleadings regarding employment litigation
    - Drafted corporate legal documents

Formations

Réseau