Aurelie COLSON

SAIPEM SA
- Legal Counsel for Procurement / Sub-Contracting Department
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2010 - maintenant
Legal Counsel for PRT-PST
- Support to procurement department and financial department on all legal aspects
- Participated in contracts negotiations with subcontractors and vendors
- Negotiated general terms and conditions for purchase orders/services contract/work contract, and drafted appropriate contracts deviations
- Ensured that the main contract terms are properly incorporated into subcontracts and purchase orders
- Drafted contractual documents (memorandum of understanding, bridging agreement, parent guarantee, frame ageement, performance bonds, confidential discolsure agreement, assignment agreement..)
- Advised on contractual matters, including commercial disputes and litigation
- Identified risks and provided reports for management to protect commercial and legal interests
Contract manager
- Analyzed the Tenders (ITT)
- Qualified/Amended tenders in compliance with SAIPEM guidelines and standards
- Prepared reports
- Negotiated contracts with Clients
- Drafted contractual documents (nondisclosure agreement..)
- Interface with financial, commercial, and insurance departments up to Contract Award
SAIPEM SA
- Legal Counsel for EPC Contract - Fos sur Mer LNG terminal
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2008 - 2010
“Contract management”
- Provided assistance and advises in contract interpretation and analysis
- Issued legal memos on technical and legal requirements
- Drafted contractual correspondence to client when related to subcontractors
- Negotiated and issued intermediate contractual certificates (hand-over)
“Sub-contract management”
- Assisted and supported the Engineers and Managers concerning contractual matters
- Identified potential contractual risks and prevented disputes with subcontractors
- Assisted the Senior Contract Manager during negotiations and drafted agreements and memoranda of understanding
- Drafted contractual documents including purchase contract, service contract, construction sub-contract, certificates…
- Managed contractual correspondence (notices, reservation, claims, etc)
- Ensured that wording of all bonds and Guarantees to be issued by Subcontractors is consistent with the relevant contractual requirements
- Coordinated claim management and prepared related contractual back-up
“Litigation”
- Liaised with lawyers for any assistance required on site
- Attended court-ordered appraisal initiated by one subcontractor, and provided general support to lawyers to draw up a list of technical and contractual points according to expert opinion
N/A - 3 Months
- Free-lance consultant (Shanghai/Yiwu/Wenzhou, China)
2007 - 2007
Provided services to a French communication company consisting in supporting the procurement of merchandising products as part of its most important client's international advertising campaign
- Quotation requests & Contracts negotiations
- Client’s daily projects follow up with local and overseas attendants
- Quality control (Workmanship, Materials, Packaging, Finished Goods, etc. through factory visits)
- Freight shipping & logistic management
ALCAN -RIO TINTO - 3 Months
- Legal Internship in Contract Law
2007 - 2007
- Performed legal research and drafted legal memos
- Prepared, reviewed, and drafted contracts (supply sales, supply and services procurement, etc)
- Liaise with operational departments and advise them in legal aspects
- Provide general support to Jurists team members
Concord Partners Law Firm - 9 Months
- Legal Counsel (Shanghai, China)
2006 - 2007
- Performed legal research to provide support to lawyers, paralegals, and partners
- Interpreted French Law and legal documents
- Developed established clients’ relationships and managed clients’ expectations
- Conducted market research identifying growth opportunities
- Maintained and developed partnerships with French and Australian Law Firms based in China
- Designed and wrote marketing materials, including brochures and client’s presentations
Secours Populaire Français -3 Months
- Legal Internship
2005 - 2005
- Coordinated two social and humanitarian projects: “World Childs”, and “Post Tsunami Rehabilitation and Reconstruction measures in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India”
- Selection and analysis of legal document instruments such as Treaties, Regulations and Rules for background reports
- Drafted speeches, press releases, internal correspondences
Law Firm Me Hank Giraudon- 3 Months
- Legal Internship
2004 - 2004
- Performed legal research and drafted legal memoranda on various issues, including Administrative Law, Criminal Law and Business Law
- Researched Case and Law issues
- Researched and drafted pleadings to Administrative Tribunal
- Attended clients’ interviews
- Observed court proceedings
Law Firm Me Gilbert Allemand - 3 Months
- Legal Internship
2003 - 2003
- Performed legal research and drafted legal memoranda on various issues, including Business Law and Social Law
- Researched and drafted pleadings regarding employment litigation
- Drafted corporate legal documents