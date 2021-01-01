Retail
Aurélie FRITZ
Aurélie FRITZ
MONTPELLIER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Marathon de Montpellier
- Bénévole - Logistique Village
2017 - 2017
Phénoménal Handball 2017 - Championnat du Monde
- Bénévole - Service aux Spectateurs
2017 - 2017
Aurélie FRITZ Photographie
- Photographe indépendante
2016 - maintenant
CROS Languedoc-Roussillon
- Responsable Administrative / comptable / RH
2009 - maintenant
Formations
UFR STAPS (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2008 - 2009
Licence PRO AGS (Administration et Gestion du Sport)
Lycée Louis Feuillade BTS AG PME PMI (Lunel)
Lunel
2002 - 2008
BEP Secrétariat, BAC PRO secrétariat, BTS Assistante de gestion PME PMI
Réseau
Alexandre FORESTIER
Celine BATTUT
Damien DEL LITTO
Elodie PIERROT
Gil AVERBUCH
Oblette FRÉDÉRIC
Olivier LUISETTI
Romain STAMBOULI
Yann VERGEADE