Aurélie FRITZ

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Marathon de Montpellier - Bénévole - Logistique Village

    2017 - 2017

  • Phénoménal Handball 2017 - Championnat du Monde - Bénévole - Service aux Spectateurs

    2017 - 2017

  • Aurélie FRITZ Photographie - Photographe indépendante

    2016 - maintenant

  • CROS Languedoc-Roussillon - Responsable Administrative / comptable / RH

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • UFR STAPS (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2008 - 2009 Licence PRO AGS (Administration et Gestion du Sport)

  • Lycée Louis Feuillade BTS AG PME PMI (Lunel)

    Lunel 2002 - 2008 BEP Secrétariat, BAC PRO secrétariat, BTS Assistante de gestion PME PMI

