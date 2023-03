Fluent in French and English and strong knowledge in German.

Extensive commercial and project management skills.

Excellent written/verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to multi-task in a fast paced and deadline driven environment.

Team Player, comfortable working independently.





Mes compétences :

Négociation

Développement commercial

Commerce international

International

Export

Marketing

Vente

International business development

Agroalimentaire