Aurélien BIA

Mes compétences :
ITIL
PMP
Management opérationnel
Budgétisation
Contract management
Service model definition
Leadership and team management
Cloud computing
Outsourcing
Entreprises
Vallourec
- Project, program delivery manager
Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenantSupervise all projects across multiple areas of Infrastructure
• Ensure the application Project Management methodology for all infrastructure projects
• Contribute to the definition of project governance and project resources allocation
• Ensure that the activities, issues and risks are tracked and escalated with other departments.
• Manage escalation and arbitration process in case of resources allocation issues with IT Infrastructure Director (e.g. budget, scope, time, quality, responsibilities)
• Monitor and control proper projects realization and service introduction (e.g. status and results vs. initial plan)
• Design and validate the service contracts for the Infrastructure department.
• Ensure that project deliveries meet the customers’ expectation on-time, on-cost and on-quality
Management of transversal projects:
Manage Core Network and switches project
Cloud Computing project : office 365 implementation (Owa, Skype, onedrive).
Training :
MOP (Managing other people)
PMP PMI (Project management institute)
Agile initial
Scrum Product Owner
Vallourec
- Manager Windows & Office
Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2014Management d' une équipe composée d' architectes Microsoft (10-15 personnes)
L' équipe travaille sur des projets Corporate (dimension internationale)
Gestion des consultants externes.
Gestion et suivi des contrats fournisseurs.
Gestion du projet d' externalisation des outils finance groupe (rédaction RFP, sélection fournisseur, gestion du contrat)
Rédaction d'offres de services pour nos clients et suivi budgétaire de l' ensemble des projets.
Management de projects :
Hosting and services outsourcing of Corporate Financial software SAP BFC (Financial consolidation), BPC, Extended analytics.
Gestion du projet corporate déploiement des Iphones et solution de Mobile device Management.
GFI
- Consultant Microsoft
Saint-Ouen1999 - 2009Missions réalisations dans les secteurs bancaires (credit du nord, SG, CIC)
Consultant spécialisé dans la définition d' architectures orientées Microsoft.
Management de projets IT
Conseil en gestion et maitrise de coûts informatiques : Business model, calcul de TCO.