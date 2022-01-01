Menu

Aurélien BIA

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ITIL
PMP
Management opérationnel
Budgétisation
Contract management
Service model definition
Leadership and team management
Cloud computing
Outsourcing

Entreprises

  • Vallourec - Project, program delivery manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant Supervise all projects across multiple areas of Infrastructure

    • Ensure the application Project Management methodology for all infrastructure projects
    • Contribute to the definition of project governance and project resources allocation
    • Ensure that the activities, issues and risks are tracked and escalated with other departments.
    • Manage escalation and arbitration process in case of resources allocation issues with IT Infrastructure Director (e.g. budget, scope, time, quality, responsibilities)
    • Monitor and control proper projects realization and service introduction (e.g. status and results vs. initial plan)
    • Design and validate the service contracts for the Infrastructure department.
    • Ensure that project deliveries meet the customers’ expectation on-time, on-cost and on-quality

    Management of transversal projects:
    Manage Core Network and switches project
    Cloud Computing project : office 365 implementation (Owa, Skype, onedrive).

    Training :
    MOP (Managing other people)
    PMP PMI (Project management institute)
    Agile initial
    Scrum Product Owner

  • Vallourec - Manager Windows & Office

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2014 Management d' une équipe composée d' architectes Microsoft (10-15 personnes)
    L' équipe travaille sur des projets Corporate (dimension internationale)
    Gestion des consultants externes.
    Gestion et suivi des contrats fournisseurs.
    Gestion du projet d' externalisation des outils finance groupe (rédaction RFP, sélection fournisseur, gestion du contrat)
    Rédaction d'offres de services pour nos clients et suivi budgétaire de l' ensemble des projets.

    Management de projects :

    Hosting and services outsourcing of Corporate Financial software SAP BFC (Financial consolidation), BPC, Extended analytics.
    Gestion du projet corporate déploiement des Iphones et solution de Mobile device Management.

  • GFI - Consultant Microsoft

    Saint-Ouen 1999 - 2009 Missions réalisations dans les secteurs bancaires (credit du nord, SG, CIC)

    Consultant spécialisé dans la définition d' architectures orientées Microsoft.
    Management de projets IT
    Conseil en gestion et maitrise de coûts informatiques : Business model, calcul de TCO.

Formations

Réseau

