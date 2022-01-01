Menu

Aurélien COUSIN

  • Amenagement Tertiaire National
  • DG

Ifs

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Amenagement Tertiaire National - DG

    Direction générale | Ifs 2021 - maintenant

  • Société de plâtrerie normande - Chargé d'affaires

    Autre | 2014 - 2020

  • ABSCIS-BERTIN Construction - Conducteur de travaux TCE

    Bretteville sur Odon 2008 - 2014

  • EIFFAGE CONSTRUCTION - Conducteur de travaux GO

    Velizy Villacoublay 2007 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :