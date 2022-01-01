Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Aurélien COUSIN
Aurélien COUSIN
Amenagement Tertiaire National
DG
Ifs
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Amenagement Tertiaire National
- DG
Direction générale | Ifs
2021 - maintenant
Société de plâtrerie normande
- Chargé d'affaires
Autre |
2014 - 2020
ABSCIS-BERTIN Construction
- Conducteur de travaux TCE
Bretteville sur Odon
2008 - 2014
EIFFAGE CONSTRUCTION
- Conducteur de travaux GO
Velizy Villacoublay
2007 - 2007
IUT Du Havre
Le Havre
2006 - 2007
Licence professionnelle conduite et gestion de projets du BTP
IUT Du Havre
Le Havre
2004 - 2006
DUT génie civil
Lycée La Place
CAEN
2001 - 2004
BAC STI GENIE CIVIL
Alioune THIAM
Antoine MAHÉ
Bertrand JOURDAN
Elina GUTTIN
Florence BICTEL
Julien LAMBOLEZ
Magali LEFRANC PERIER
Romaric LE ROY
Simon BLEICHER
Thibaut GUERRÉE
