Aurélien KUÉ

BRON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Acoustique
Assurance
Energie
Environnement
Vibration
Gestion de projet
Modélisation numérique
Vibroacoustique
Traitement du Signal
Microsoft Office
LMS Virtual_Lab
Moteur thermique
Ansa
Modélisation
MOTEUR ELECTRIQUE
FFT ACTRAN

Entreprises

  • Magna Steyr - Ingénieur Etudes Mécaniques

    BRON 2017 - 2019 Calculs Acoustique et Vibratoire sur moteurs Thermiques ou Électriques pour le compte du Groupe PSA.
    Entreprise Étendue chez PSA GROUPE, Site de Paris La Garenne.

  • Groupe PSA - Stagiaire Ingénieur

    Rueil Malmaison 2016 - 2016 This internship report presents the implementation of a Scilab software prototype for automotive wind  noise prediction. This software is based on the  SEA model recently presented by F.  VAN HERPE at the 22nd AIAA/CEAS Aeroacoustics Conference in June 2016. The flow is simulated using the Lattice Boltzmann method based CFD solver PowerFLOW. The computed wall pressure fluctuations are used to assess the power input in a SEA model coupling a flexible plate representing a car side window, to an acoustic cavity representing the car cabin.. All the Scilab functions that have been developed or improved in order to estimate the wind noise inside the car cabin can be easily executed through a user friendly interface. The software prototype is basically made of 3 modules. The first one is the interface with the CFD solver. It allows reading the aerodynamics data and writing them in a suitable format for further treatment with Scilab. The second module is dedicated to the computation of the wall pressure fluctuations PSD in the wavenumber frequency space using a 3D fast Fourier transform. In the third module, the power injected into the vibrating window by the turbulent flow is estimated using the WPF PSD and the SEA equations are solved. Finally, a graphical user interface has also been developed for visualizing the sound pressure level inside the cavity as a function of frequency.

  • Domane du Mont d'Arbois, Megève(74) France - Stagiaire ouvrier, Equipier Polyvalent

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • University Of Technology Of Belfort-Montbéliard - UTBM

    Belfort 2016 - 2017 International industrial and business management (I2BM)

    THE PROGRAM’S OBJECTIVES:
    It prepares cultural, scientific, and technical frameworks for industrial projects, industrial logistics and transport in an international and intercultural context.

    2nd YEAR OF MASTER:
    During the first semester, you will have to take foreign language modules, optional modules as well as mandatory ones.

    FOREIGN LANGUAGE MODULES:
    business English
    foreign language of your

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Ingénieurs Du Mans

    Le Mans 2013 - 2016 Engineer degree, Specialisation in Acoustics, Vibrations and Sensors


    - Acoustics, Vibrations, Vibroacoustics, Optoacoustics, Electroacoustics
    - Non-Destructive Control, Acoustic propagation in solids, Psychoacoustics,
    - Non-linear Acoustics, Aeroacoustics, Environmental and Transportation Noise
    - Active Control of Sound and Vibration
    - Numerical Simulation, Signal processing,
    - Solid mechanics, Experimental devices

    Informatic tools
    - COMSOL, LMS Virtual_Lab, F

  • University Of Yaounde Cameroon (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2012 - 2013 Research Master's Degree in Physic of Enveronment

    - Renewable Energy
    - Atmospheric's Thermodynamic
    - Mathematic's Technics
    - Remote controle
    - Signal processing
    - Calcul Tensoriel
    - Numerical Methods
    - Structural and Dynamic Atmospheric
    - Basic Atmospheric and Climate DATA / Acces Languages
    - Meteorology and tropicale Climate Onservation

  • University Of Yaounde I (Cameroon) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2008 - 2011 BACHELOR DEGREE in PHYSICS

    - Vibration and propagation
    - Properties of Matter
    - Solid, fluid, Quantic's Mechanic
    - Electrostatic, Electrokinetic, Electromagnetic, Thermodynamic
    - Mathematics, probability and statistics
    - Geometry's Optics
    - Numerical's Methods
    - Informatic for Physic
    - Onganic and inorganic Chemestry

