Aurélien LE SANT

Schneider Electric - Boston area
- Engineering Manager
2010 - 2013R&D manager in Greater Boston area (North Andover)
Creation and management of an R&D team (up to 10 team members)
Technical Management of Web product line for automation PLCs
- Innovation
- Full life cycle developments
- Maintenance
Definition and Strategy of Web / Mobile Solutions for Embedded Devices.
Schneider Electric - Sophia Antipolis
- Project manager
2007 - 2009Project manager sur gammes de produits:
-> Module serveur Web embarqué pour automate industriel.
-> Module de Communication RTU pour automate industriel.
-> Logiciel de configuration multi plateforme
-> Bibliothèques Soap / Silverlight
Gestion des aspects Hardware, firmware, Software, documentation et packaging du produit.
Coordination aspect fonctionnels, marketing, developpement, validation, industrialisation.
Equipe: chef de projet technique et developpeurs en local + sous traitance locale + équipe en Inde(10pers) + équipe en Chine (3pers).
Schneider Electric - Bangalore
- Chef de project technique
2005 - 2007Chef de projet software offshore.
2005/2006: Expatriation Bangalore - Inde
-> Management d'une équipe de développement à Bangalore.
-> Mise en place CMMI
2007: Sophia Antipolis - France
Management de projets confiés à l'antenne indienne.