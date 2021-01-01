Menu

Aurélien LE SANT

Rueil Malmaison

Management
Gestion de projet

  • Schneider Electric - Vice President IIoT

    Rueil Malmaison 2018 - maintenant Vice President en charge de l'Industrial Internet of Things

  • Schneider Electric - Senior Directeur Digitization

    francfort 2014 - 2017 Digitization
    Strategy and R&D management
    Mobile, Cloud, Licensing for industrial offers, business models
    IIOT, Industry 4.0, ...
    Frankfurt area, Germany

  • Schneider Electric - Director, Software Life Cycle

    francfort 2013 - 2014 Software licensing
    Sofware update
    Software installation
    Software Instrumentation

  • Schneider Electric - Boston area - Engineering Manager

    2010 - 2013 R&D manager in Greater Boston area (North Andover)

    Creation and management of an R&D team (up to 10 team members)

    Technical Management of Web product line for automation PLCs
    - Innovation
    - Full life cycle developments
    - Maintenance

    Definition and Strategy of Web / Mobile Solutions for Embedded Devices.

  • Schneider Electric - Sophia Antipolis - Project manager

    2007 - 2009 Project manager sur gammes de produits:

    -> Module serveur Web embarqué pour automate industriel.
    -> Module de Communication RTU pour automate industriel.
    -> Logiciel de configuration multi plateforme
    -> Bibliothèques Soap / Silverlight

    Gestion des aspects Hardware, firmware, Software, documentation et packaging du produit.

    Coordination aspect fonctionnels, marketing, developpement, validation, industrialisation.
    Equipe: chef de projet technique et developpeurs en local + sous traitance locale + équipe en Inde(10pers) + équipe en Chine (3pers).

  • Schneider Electric - Bangalore - Chef de project technique

    2005 - 2007 Chef de projet software offshore.

    2005/2006: Expatriation Bangalore - Inde

    -> Management d'une équipe de développement à Bangalore.
    -> Mise en place CMMI

    2007: Sophia Antipolis - France
    Management de projets confiés à l'antenne indienne.

  • Schneider Electric - Développeur Software

    Rueil Malmaison 2004 - 2004

  • CNAMTS - Développeur Software

    Paris 2003 - 2003 8 mois (Stage + CDD) - Nantes

