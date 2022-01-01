Retail
Aurore CHRISTIN
Aurore CHRISTIN
RIOM
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Boulangerie Patisserie Pioger
- Vendeuse
2015 - 2015
Gan assurance
- Stagiaire
2015 - 2015
Relances téléphones, phoning, travail administratif...
Formations
Lycée Ambroise Brugiere
Clermont Ferrand
2014 - maintenant
Bts
Lycée Claude Et Pierre Virlogeux
Riom
2011 - 2014
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
