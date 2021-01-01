Avital DENAN

Symantec ( since February 2004-)
HR Senior Manager Western European Region
CISCO Systems Europe, Paris ( 3 Years)
2001-2003 Human Resources Manager
France HR Manager
Management of French Work Council
Member of the comité de Direction
High Potential identification process within French sales employees & managers
Employee Relations Human Resources Manager EMEA
ata Protection policy implementation
Review of EMEA Employment contract
Diversity & Ethics project training for managers
responsible for communication programs for HR to the HR Community
EMEA Human Resources Manager NSP1
Business partnership with Sales Leader
Headcount reporting , span of Control etc
Recruitment, Training & Development
Coaching programs for employees, 360°
Stocks Options attribution programs
HP, Paris (6 years)
Human Resources Development Manager, France
Recruitment: Recruitment of Technical and Commercial Engineer: 100 persons / year
Profit center management: Implementation of a sales program for the HR department for HP partners Group Ambassade, Summer Systems, Leasametric, Infopoint
Acquisition & Integration of Texas Instruments employees
Recruitment & communication: networking within the « Grandes Ecoles de Commerce et dIngénieur
Mes compétences :
human resources
Manager
Senior Manager
