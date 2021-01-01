Avital DENAN

Symantec ( since February 2004-)

HR Senior Manager Western European Region



CISCO Systems Europe, Paris ( 3 Years)

2001-2003 Human Resources Manager

France HR Manager

Management of French Work Council

Member of the comité de Direction

High Potential identification process within French sales employees & managers

Employee Relations Human Resources Manager EMEA

ata Protection policy implementation

Review of EMEA Employment contract

Diversity & Ethics project training for managers

responsible for communication programs for HR to the HR Community

EMEA Human Resources Manager NSP1

Business partnership with Sales Leader

Headcount reporting , span of Control etc

Recruitment, Training & Development

Coaching programs for employees, 360°

Stocks Options attribution programs



HP, Paris (6 years)

Human Resources Development Manager, France

Recruitment: Recruitment of Technical and Commercial Engineer: 100 persons / year

Profit center management: Implementation of a sales program for the HR department for HP partners Group Ambassade, Summer Systems, Leasametric, Infopoint

Acquisition & Integration of Texas Instruments employees

Recruitment & communication: networking within the « Grandes Ecoles de Commerce et dIngénieur



Mes compétences :

human resources

Manager

Senior Manager