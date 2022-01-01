Retail
Awati Lashab ABDESSADEK
Awati Lashab ABDESSADEK
Bordeaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cdiscount
- Preparation commande
Bordeaux
2018 - 2019
Sarl
- Ouvrier agricole
2018 - 2018
Sarl
- Ouvrier agricole
2016 - 2016
Ville De Pessac
- Ouvrier agricole
PESSAC
2016 - maintenant
Formations
BAC (Maroc)
Maroc
1997 - 1998
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
