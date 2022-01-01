Retail
Axel GOURD
Axel GOURD
ANNECY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
VULLI
- Directeur Commercial
2010 - maintenant
MAJORETTE
- Responsable Grands Comptes
Москва
2008 - 2010
GOLIATH
- Chef de secteur, comptes clés junior
2005 - 2008
Formations
Réseau
Clotilde LORNE
Colin DECAMPS
Edith JENSEN
Emilie LE GUERROUÉ
Marie-Ange DENOYEL
Maud GAZEL-BATISSON
Myriam DE TOURNEMIRE
Patrick AVEDISSIAN
Thibault PILA
Victoria SIBUET
