Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Axel LAMARGUE
Ajouter
Axel LAMARGUE
Concepteur Etude
Segula Technologies Clermont-Ferrand
Concepteur Etude
Clermont-Ferrand
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
TopSolid
Microsoft Office
AutoCAD
SolidWorks
Catia v5
Entreprises
Segula Technologies Clermont-Ferrand
- Concepteur Etude
Technique | Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2018 - maintenant
Ets Claux
- Technicien BE
Brive-la-Gaillarde (19100)
2012 - 2018
Michelin
- Dessinateur Projeteur (alternant)
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2011 - 2012
Formations
IUT De Montluçon
Montlucon
2011 - 2012
Licence professionnelle
Lycée Georges Cabanis CPI (Brive La Gaillarde)
Brive La Gaillarde
2009 - 2011
BTS CPI
Lycée Turgot
Limoges
2007 - 2009
BAC STI GM
Réseau
Adrien TRAVERSE
Anthony GORGE
Benoit BOISSAT
Cedric VIGER
Christophe MONTAZEL
David DELMAS
François MARION
Jean-François DECORSE
Quentin PASCUAL