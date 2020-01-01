Menu

Axel LAMARGUE

  • Concepteur Etude
  • Segula Technologies Clermont-Ferrand
Clermont-Ferrand

En résumé

Mes compétences :
TopSolid
Microsoft Office
AutoCAD
SolidWorks
Catia v5

Entreprises

  • Segula Technologies Clermont-Ferrand - Concepteur Etude

    Technique | Clermont-Ferrand (63000) 2018 - maintenant

  • Ets Claux - Technicien BE

    Brive-la-Gaillarde (19100) 2012 - 2018

  • Michelin - Dessinateur Projeteur (alternant)

    Clermont-Ferrand (63000) 2011 - 2012

Formations

  • IUT De Montluçon

    Montlucon 2011 - 2012 Licence professionnelle

  • Lycée Georges Cabanis CPI (Brive La Gaillarde)

    Brive La Gaillarde 2009 - 2011 BTS CPI

  • Lycée Turgot

    Limoges 2007 - 2009 BAC STI GM

Réseau