Axel MAZEROLLES

FTI VOYAGES
- Directeur Général
2015 - maintenant
Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs
- International Sales Director
Paris Cedex 19
2014 - 2015
Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs
- Director E-Business Group
Paris Cedex 19
2013 - 2014
- E-Acquisition
- Web Site Management (36 sites)
- Analyses
- Studio
- Projects & Innovation (web & mobile)
- Managing a pan EU team (FR/ DE/ NL/ BE/ UK)
- Working on all brands : CenterParcs / Pierre&Vacances/ Maeva / Sunparks
Pierre vacances
- Directeur de Mission Tourisme
Paris Cedex 19
2013 - 2013
Travelzoo
- Directeur Général France
New York
2009 - 2012
• Responsible for all aspects of the business locally
• In charge of 'all rounder' who is able to participate in every aspect of the local business, including sales, production, marketing (&PR), human ressources, finance and management
• Company media spokesperson (TV, radio shows, etc)
• Hotel Territory Manager for Travelzoo worldwide : France, Belgium, Portugal, Morocco, Tunisia, Scandinavia, ...
• Managing 1,500+ client accounts
Travelzoo
- Country Manager France
New York
2007 - 2009
• Developed and built Travelzoo's France business from inception
• Responsible for all aspects of the business locally
• In charge of 'all rounder' who is able to participate in every aspect of the local business, including sales, production, marketing (&PR), human ressources, finance and management
• Company media spokesperson (TV, radio shows, etc)
• Hotel Territory Manager for Travelzoo worldwide : France, Belgium, Portugal, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Scandinavia ...
KELKOO
- European Product Manager
Paris
2005 - 2007
• Responsible for the long-term vision of Kelkoo and Yahoo! Travel EU
• In charge of the development and release of the product plan for a product family.
• Localising international strategy to local markets
• Merchandising optimisation and product priority orienting via marketing analysis.
• Creating Sales program
working for the following markets: UK, FR, DE, ES, IT, SE, NO, DK, BE
Lastminute com
- Category & Merchandising Manager
2002 - 2005
August 2003 - July 2005 – Transport Category Manager / France Content Manager
• In charge of driving forward all innovation, promotion and optimisation actions aiming at developing first and foremost the conversion rate, visits and turnover of categories.
• Assuring the development and maintenance of all necessary tools for analysis and evaluation of category performances inside the company and in the market.
• Merchandising optimisation and product priority orienting via marketing analysis.
July 2002 - August 2003 - Merchandising Manager
• In charge of the policy of push products, special operations and advertising campaigns.
• Responsible for creating and carrying out promotional events: site content and ergonomics
• Responsible for adapting technologies to French market.
Travelprice.com
- Chef de projet (Marketing)
1999 - 2002
June 2000 - July 2002 – Marketing Project Manager - France and Branches
• Competition monitoring on European and American markets.
• Creation of editorial content (countries guides / weather forecast/ currency/ photos/ videos)
• Creation of SEO
• Responsibility for on-line partnership agreements (trade-mark visibility)
August 1999 - June 2000 - Responsible for creating international sites
• Market analysis prior to opening of new branches abroad.
• Project coordination in connection with the country managers, group management, investors.
• Creation of following sites: UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Canada, USA.
• In charge of: online payment security, registration of marks and domain names.
working for the following markets: FR, CA, UK, DE, ES, IT, DK, BE, USA