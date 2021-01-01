Menu

Axel MAZEROLLES

PARIS

En résumé

= > Directeur Général (ventes, produits, marketing / relations publiques, ressources humaines, finance, management...)
= > Expérience en France et à l'international
= > 17 ans d’expérience dans les secteurs des médias, tourisme & services
- 2 ans chez Groupe Pierre & Vacances CenterParcs comme Directeur des Ventes Internationales (1er Tour Opérateur) en charge de l'ensemble des marchés
- 5 ans chez Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO (société média), en tant que Directeur Général France
- 2 ans chez Yahoo! comme Directeur Produit Europe (1er site online media) en charge de 5 marchés
- 2 ans chez Kelkoo comme Directeur Produit Europe (1er comparateur de prix en Europe) en charge de 14 marchés
- 3 ans chez lastminute.com / Degriftour (1ère agence de voyage en Europe), en tant que Responsable Merchandising & Marketing Category Manager
- 3 ans chez Travelprice (1ère agence de voyage en Europe continentale), en tant que Responsable de la création des sites, puis Marketing Projet Manager


Mes compétences :
Motivation d'équipe
Prend des décisions
Organisation du travail
Management
Enthousiame
Prend des initiatives
Innovation produit
Loyauté et fidelité
L'écoute du client
Exigence opérationnelle
Dynamisme commercial
Innovation
Expertise
Engagement
Publicité
Vente
Hospitality
General manager
Hotels
E tourisme
Online
Business plan
Tour operator
Manager

Entreprises

  • FTI VOYAGES - Directeur Général

    2015 - maintenant

  • Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs - International Sales Director

    Paris Cedex 19 2014 - 2015

  • Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs - Director E-Business Group

    Paris Cedex 19 2013 - 2014 - E-Acquisition
    - Web Site Management (36 sites)
    - Analyses
    - Studio
    - Projects & Innovation (web & mobile)
    - Managing a pan EU team (FR/ DE/ NL/ BE/ UK)
    - Working on all brands : CenterParcs / Pierre&Vacances/ Maeva / Sunparks

  • Pierre vacances - Directeur de Mission Tourisme

    Paris Cedex 19 2013 - 2013

  • Travelzoo - Directeur Général France

    New York 2009 - 2012 • Responsible for all aspects of the business locally
    • In charge of 'all rounder' who is able to participate in every aspect of the local business, including sales, production, marketing (&PR), human ressources, finance and management
    • Company media spokesperson (TV, radio shows, etc)
    • Hotel Territory Manager for Travelzoo worldwide : France, Belgium, Portugal, Morocco, Tunisia, Scandinavia, ...
    • Managing 1,500+ client accounts

  • Travelzoo - Country Manager France

    New York 2007 - 2009 • Developed and built Travelzoo's France business from inception
    • Responsible for all aspects of the business locally
    • In charge of 'all rounder' who is able to participate in every aspect of the local business, including sales, production, marketing (&PR), human ressources, finance and management
    • Company media spokesperson (TV, radio shows, etc)
    • Hotel Territory Manager for Travelzoo worldwide : France, Belgium, Portugal, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Scandinavia ...

  • KELKOO - European Product Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2007 • Responsible for the long-term vision of Kelkoo and Yahoo! Travel EU
    • In charge of the development and release of the product plan for a product family.
    • Localising international strategy to local markets
    • Merchandising optimisation and product priority orienting via marketing analysis.
    • Creating Sales program

    working for the following markets: UK, FR, DE, ES, IT, SE, NO, DK, BE

  • Yahoo - European Product Manager

    PARIS 2005 - 2007 • Responsible for the long-term vision of Kelkoo and Yahoo! Travel EU
    • In charge of the development and release of the product plan for a product family.
    • Localising international strategy to local markets
    • Merchandising optimisation and product priority orienting via marketing analysis.
    • Creating Sales program

    working for the following markets: UK, FR, DE, ES, IT, SE, NO, DK, BE

  • Lastminute com - Category & Merchandising Manager

    2002 - 2005 August 2003 - July 2005 – Transport Category Manager / France Content Manager

    • In charge of driving forward all innovation, promotion and optimisation actions aiming at developing first and foremost the conversion rate, visits and turnover of categories.
    • Assuring the development and maintenance of all necessary tools for analysis and evaluation of category performances inside the company and in the market.
    • Merchandising optimisation and product priority orienting via marketing analysis.


    July 2002 - August 2003 - Merchandising Manager

    • In charge of the policy of push products, special operations and advertising campaigns.
    • Responsible for creating and carrying out promotional events: site content and ergonomics
    • Responsible for adapting technologies to French market.

  • Travelprice.com - Chef de projet (Marketing)

    1999 - 2002 June 2000 - July 2002 – Marketing Project Manager - France and Branches

    • Competition monitoring on European and American markets.
    • Creation of editorial content (countries guides / weather forecast/ currency/ photos/ videos)
    • Creation of SEO
    • Responsibility for on-line partnership agreements (trade-mark visibility)


    August 1999 - June 2000 - Responsible for creating international sites

    • Market analysis prior to opening of new branches abroad.
    • Project coordination in connection with the country managers, group management, investors.
    • Creation of following sites: UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Canada, USA.
    • In charge of: online payment security, registration of marks and domain names.


    working for the following markets: FR, CA, UK, DE, ES, IT, DK, BE, USA

Formations

  • British Institut Of Paris (Paris)

    Paris 1997 - 1999 languages

