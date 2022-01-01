Retail
Axelle ROSENTHAL
Axelle ROSENTHAL
Les Villages d'Or
Coordinatrice des régisseurs
LATTES
En résumé
Entreprises
Les Villages d'Or
- Coordinatrice des régisseurs
Autre | LATTES
2016 - maintenant
Directrice concept et régisseurs
LACOMBE IMMOBILIER SAS
- Gestionnaire Immobilier
MONTPELLIER
2013 - 2016
LACOMBE IMMOBILIER SAS
- Assistante copropriété
MONTPELLIER
2009 - 2013
Étude Warbel
- Assistante copropriété - aide comptable
2007 - 2008
Nexity
- Assistante copropriété
PARIS cedex 08
2006 - 2006
Groupe Bazin
- Assistante copropriété
2003 - 2005
Formations
ICH Montpellier
Montpellier
2008 - 2012
Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery
Montpellier
1997 - 2000
Deug psychologie
Lycée de la Camargue
Nîmes
1996 - 1997
Baccalauréat
Sciences médico-sociales
Bertrand FONDANECHE
Céline PASQUIER
Eric ROSENTHAL
Etienne CHENU
Grégory DÉCRÉAU
Lip Solutions Rh MONTPELLIER
Olivier CORDONNIER
Samuel CORGNE
Yann MEUBLAT
