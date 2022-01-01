Retail
Aymen ESSID
Ajouter
Aymen ESSID
Massy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Drupal
Symfony 1.4
PHP 5
SVN
Git
Symfony 2
Entreprises
Carrefour
- Drupal 8 Developer
Massy
2018 - maintenant
Carrefour
- Drupal 7 Developer
Massy
2016 - 2017
Michelin
- Drupal 7 Developer
FERRAND
2015 - 2016
Keyrus
- Symfony 2 / Drupal 7 Developer
Levallois-Perret
2013 - 2015
Agence karismatik
- Symfony 2 Developer
2013 - 2013
Formations
Ecole supérieure du Commerce Electronique (Tunis)
Tunis
2007 - 2012
Réseau
Ahmed BOUCHEKOUA
Baccara RAMI
Bernard BESSEAU
Florent BUGEAT
Justin VERDIER
Khadija BOUREZGUI
Oolink GROUP
Riadh EL GHAK
