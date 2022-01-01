Menu

Aymen ESSID

Massy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Drupal
Symfony 1.4
PHP 5
SVN
Git
Symfony 2

Entreprises

  • Carrefour - Drupal 8 Developer

    Massy 2018 - maintenant

  • Carrefour - Drupal 7 Developer

    Massy 2016 - 2017

  • Michelin - Drupal 7 Developer

    FERRAND 2015 - 2016

  • Keyrus - Symfony 2 / Drupal 7 Developer

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2015

  • Agence karismatik - Symfony 2 Developer

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • Ecole supérieure du Commerce Electronique (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2012

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :