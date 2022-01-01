Ayomide ADEBAYO (AYOMIDE ADEBAYO)

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Ivry-sur-SeineLe résultat du brevet à Ivry-sur-Seine
As a data-driven professional proficient in Tableau,Power BI, SQL,
Zendesk with a background in customer experience analysis,
I'm excited to transition into data analytics and machine learning.
My experience analyzing customer feedback and using data to
drive improvements has honed my skills in data manipulation and
visualization.
Through my work, I've developed expertise in machine learning
techniques, which I'm eager to apply to larger datasets and more
complex analyses. My skills and experience will help any team
looking to leverage data to make informed decisions and drive
business growth.
If you're looking for a data analyst passionate about using data
analysis and machine learning to deliver results, let's connect. I'm
eager to take on new challenges and contribute to the success of
your team.
