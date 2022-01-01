Ayomide ADEBAYO (AYOMIDE ADEBAYO)

As a data-driven professional proficient in Tableau,Power BI, SQL,

Zendesk with a background in customer experience analysis,

I'm excited to transition into data analytics and machine learning.

My experience analyzing customer feedback and using data to

drive improvements has honed my skills in data manipulation and

visualization.

Through my work, I've developed expertise in machine learning

techniques, which I'm eager to apply to larger datasets and more

complex analyses. My skills and experience will help any team

looking to leverage data to make informed decisions and drive

business growth.

If you're looking for a data analyst passionate about using data

analysis and machine learning to deliver results, let's connect. I'm

eager to take on new challenges and contribute to the success of

your team.