Menu

Ayoub NACIRI

MARRAKECH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Manager
Maroc
Microsoft Project

Entreprises

  • Atlas Lion Capital LLC - Project Manager

    maintenant

  • Lehman Brothers - Project Manager

    maintenant Delivery of a global derivatives pricing system. Coordinated efforts with development teams in London and New York.

  • Intel - Dialogic - Customer engineer

    maintenant pre-sales support. Visit potential customers as a technical support to sales team.

    post-sale support. Product customizations, customer problem resolution

  • Microware systems - Firmware Engineer

    maintenant Real Time Operating System (RTOS) development.
    firmware porting to new architectures (MIPS, ARM, Hitachi SH, intel)

Formations

  • Michigan Technological University (Houghton)

    Houghton 1992 - 1996 Electrical Engineering (Computer Engineering concentration)

Réseau