Ayoub SAIDI

Mes compétences :
Audit
Sphinx Software
SPSS
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Magento
MBP Business Plan
contrôle de gestion
Finance
Team lead
Management
banque
Commercial
Entreprises
BMCE BANK of Africa
- Back-office manager
2013 - maintenant Developing strong rapport with financial and bank field.
Front office and back office managing.
Providing actual and new costumers with solutions and advices
for daily financial services.
Providing top management with administrative support
Processing customer transactions as a bank teller.
Daily ATM Management to insure accuracy.
MAKIBADI
- Business developer
2011 - 2012 Coach team members to develop sales opportunities.
Customer Support management
Web sirz Management.
Data entry / SEO
Administrative support
Formations
ENCG (Oujda)
Oujda2014 - 2016Master Finance, Comptabilité Audit et Contrôle
Master Finance, Comptabilité Audit et Contrôle
École De Vente Et De Métier Bancaire Casa (Casablanca)
Casablanca2013 - 2014 L'école des ventes et du métier bancaire -Formation d'insertion au métier bancaire BMCE.
Université Mohamed I (Oujda)
Oujda2012 - 2013Licence Fondamentale Bac+3
Licence Sciences Economiques et de Gestion, Option Sciences Economiques.