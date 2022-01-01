Menu

Ayoub SAIDI

OUJDA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Sphinx Software
SPSS
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Magento
MBP Business Plan
contrôle de gestion
Finance
Team lead
Management
banque
Commercial

Entreprises

  • BMCE BANK of Africa - Back-office manager

    2013 - maintenant  Developing strong rapport with financial and bank field.
     Front office and back office managing.
     Providing actual and new costumers with solutions and advices
    for daily financial services.
     Providing top management with administrative support
     Processing customer transactions as a bank teller.
     Daily ATM Management to insure accuracy.

  • MAKIBADI - Business developer

    2011 - 2012  Coach team members to develop sales opportunities.
     Customer Support management
     Web sirz Management.
     Data entry / SEO
     Administrative support

Formations

  • ENCG (Oujda)

    Oujda 2014 - 2016 Master Finance, Comptabilité Audit et Contrôle

  • École De Vente Et De Métier Bancaire Casa (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2013 - 2014 L'école des ventes et du métier bancaire -Formation d'insertion au métier bancaire BMCE.

  • Université Mohamed I (Oujda)

    Oujda 2012 - 2013 Licence Fondamentale Bac+3

    Licence Sciences Economiques et de Gestion, Option Sciences Economiques.

Réseau

