Menu

Ayoub SEDIGUI

RABAT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VMware
XML
XHTML
TCP/IP
SMTP
Personal Home Page
PPP
PAT
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Mail
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
JavaScript
Java
Hyper-V
HTTP
HDLC
Frame Relay
FTP
Ethernet
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Android
Agora

Entreprises

  • Netcom technologie - Consultant cloud computing

    2013 - 2013 (6mois)

    - Cloud Computing : Etude sur la mise en place d'outils et de process, accostage avec la virtualisation systeme (VMWare ESX, XEN, KVM) renovation de l'architecture en vue du passage en Cloud interne, et de l'acceuil de clients externes en Cloud prive

  • Nestlé - Stage

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2012 - 2012 (3mois)

  • Netcom technologie - Assistant chef

    2012 - 2012 (4 Mois)

    * Faire l'étude d'opportunités et de faisabilité d'un projet Cloud Computing ;
    * Définir et négocier un cahier des charges (performances attendues, spécifications techniques, calendrier, budget) ;
    * Négocier avec les prestataires et/ou les clients tant sur les aspects techniques que financiers ;
    * Gérer et suivre des contrats visant à déployer les solutions ;
    * Apprécier et évaluer les éléments nécessaires pour sécuriser une offre de Cloud Computing.


    Agora technology 10\2014 (en cours)

    * virtualisation (vm ware, hyper-v)
    * solutions ;

  • Netcom technologie - Ingénieur

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Mundiapolis (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2007 - 2013 bac+5 informatique

Réseau